The Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Edition Nintendo Switch OLED Is Back in Stock

If you're a fan of Pokemon and didn't get to grab the limited edition console when it was released, you have a second chance to snag one today. At $10 more than the standard Nintendo Switch OLED, this edition will run you $360. An upgrade from the regular Switch, the OLED version features a 7-inch OLED display, an adjustable stand, enhanced audio, a built-in wired LAN port and 64GB of storage. While this model remains sold out at , Woot has a limited amount of these available today, Jan. 7, while supplies last.

The Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Nintendo Switch OLED has a charging stand with Koraidon and Miraidon displayed against a white background, as well as red and purple Joy-Cons that feature the insignias of their respective academies. The back of the Switch console and Joy-Cons also feature more fine detail. There is a special illustration featuring the starter Pokemon first available to you in the game, as well as other symbols, which make for an eye-catching console. Note that your purchase only includes the limited-edition console -- the game is sold separately.

