Live: CES 2023 Live Blog Tech Trends of 2023 CES 2023's Wild Highlights Robots of CES Smart Homes at CES Ring Car Cam Netflix 'Kaleidoscope' Guide A Sleep Aid
Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
No, thank you
Accept
Why You Can Trust CNET
Our expert, award-winning staff selects the products we cover and rigorously researches and tests our top picks. If you buy through our links, we may get a commission. Reviews ethics statement
Deals

The Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Edition Nintendo Switch OLED Is Back in Stock

Today only, you can grab this limited-edition Switch for $360 -- that's just $10 more than the standard Nintendo Switch OLED.
The Nintendo Switch OLED Model Pokémon Scarlet & Violet Edition is displayed against a blue background.

If you're a fan of Pokemon and didn't get to grab the limited edition console when it was released, you have a second chance to snag one today. At $10 more than the standard Nintendo Switch OLED, this edition will run you $360. An upgrade from the regular Switch, the OLED version features a 7-inch OLED display, an adjustable stand, enhanced audio, a built-in wired LAN port and 64GB of storage. While this model remains sold out at Nintendo, Woot has a limited amount of these special-edition consoles available today, Jan. 7, while supplies last.

See at Woot

The Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Nintendo Switch OLED has a charging stand with Koraidon and Miraidon displayed against a white background, as well as red and purple Joy-Cons that feature the insignias of their respective academies. The back of the Switch console and Joy-Cons also feature more fine detail. There is a special illustration featuring the starter Pokemon first available to you in the game, as well as other symbols, which make for an eye-catching console. Note that your purchase only includes the limited-edition console -- the game is sold separately.

Read more: Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: All Version-Exclusive Pokemon and Differences

Get the best price with CNET Shopping.

Love shopping online but don't have time to compare prices or search for promo codes? Our CNET Shopping extension does that for you, so you always get the best price.