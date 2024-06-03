Save $300 on a OnePlus Open Foldable Phone at Amazon for a Limited Time

It might seem like Samsung and Google have a monopoly on functional foldable phones, but you'd be very wrong. The OnePlus Open has earned a spot on our list of the best foldable phones we've tested, and right now you can pick it up for much less. This Amazon discount drops the phone's starting price down to $1,400, but the sale is only for a limited time. Best Buy is offering the same $300 discount if you prefer to shop there or have a phone to trade in for further savings.

The OnePlus Open comes equipped with the same Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor as the flagship OnePlus 11, but also boasts a huge 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. It's powered by Android 13.0, and has 5G support for fast and reliable cell performance.

The 7.8-inch, 2K, AMOLED internal display has a 120Hz refresh rate, and is larger than both the Google Pixel Fold and the Samsung Z Fold 5 -- but the Open is still thinner overall. It also has a large 4,800-mAh battery, and supports 67-watt fast charging, which can get you to 100% in less than an hour.

Prefer to buy your phones direct? OnePlus is also offering the Open at the same $1,400 price with trade-in offers meaning you could get up to an extra $100 off, too. And if you're looking for even more bargains, you can check out our full roundup of all the best phone deals for savings on Apple, Samsung and Google models.