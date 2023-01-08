The Nike Start Strong Sale Grants Members 50% Off Select Bras and Shorts

If the new year brought with it some personal resolutions related to health and wellness, you're probably going to need to grab fresh gear to get going. If moving more is on your list, Nike has your back (and whatever else you'll want to cover). The is in full swing at Nike right now, offering members up to 50% off select bras and shorts. Just use coupon code MOVE50 at checkout, and watch the total drop. is free and allows you to shop member-exclusive styles, get free standard shipping on all orders and more. So sign up and take advantage of these special discounts now through Jan. 12.

Nike is bringing fashion to your fitness game. More than just cool kicks and shoe care, you can get great outfits or individual pieces that have comfort and flexibility at the forefront of their design. Whether you're looking for a with adjustable straps for the intensive workout ahead, you want the flexibility and easy comfort of a active top in a steady neutral style, or the best of both worlds in a with a little extra breathability, you'll find something for just about every taste and fit.



And if you're looking to put a little sparkle in your glow up, the Nike Pro Indy set features its own and 3-inch made from sustainable, moisture-wicking materials. Looking cute doesn't just have to be reserved for out of the gym or off the court. Nike's are sustainable, stylish, and swish with the swoosh. And speaking of Swoosh, the of that name is subtle and sleek, and pairs well with the 7-inch , so you can stay in shape no matter what life throws your way.



If symmetry is for the birds, you can break away from the flock with a feisty, . And while most items go from the very petite to 2X, some items, like the top and the training shorts are pointedly plus size. With so many great styles to choose from, you'll have no trouble at all finding the right fit for you.

