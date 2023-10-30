The New Budget-Friendly Galaxy S23 FE Comes With a Free $100 Amazon Gift Card

Samsung makes some of our absolute favorite Android phones on the market, with its latest flagship lineup claiming multiple spots on our list of the best phones overall for 2023. And now you can get your hands on one of these sleek Galaxy devices for even less. The new budget-friendly Galaxy S23 FE hit shelves just this month and starts a $600 for the 128GB model -- $200 less than the original Galaxy S23. And you can nab yourself some great bonuses when you pick it up right now at Amazon.

You won't find any straightforward discounts on this sleek $600 Android phone quite yet, but you will score a free $100 gift card when you order any configuration through Amazon (all of which are currently in stock). And if you want to get a new pair of earbuds to match, you can save 50% on a pair of noise-canceling Galaxy Buds FE when bundled with the purchase, which drops them down to just $50.

Despite its lower starting price, the Galaxy S23 FE still boasts decent hardware that make it a more-than-capable phone for most people's day-to-day needs. It has a larger 6.4-inch AMOLED display, as well as a more substantial 4,500-mAh battery capacity. It's equipped with a previous-gen Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, and the basic model boasts 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage (or you can upgrade to 256GB for $660). It also has a 50-megapixel wide camera with impressive low-light performance.

You can read all about this new affordable Android in our full breakdown, and you can check out our roundup of all best phone deals available now for even more bargains on models from Samsung, Apple, Google and more.