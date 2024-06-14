The M2 Mac Mini Is at Its Lowest Price Yet

Despite Apple's M2 Mac Mini small size, it's a powerful device that can run all of your favorite apps. You can plug your own monitor in, as well. It would normally cost you a pretty penny but right now it's over $100 off, the biggest discount we've ever seen on this. Right now on Amazon, you can score one for just $479. The M2 Mac Mini would normally goes for about for around $600, so this is a pretty decent saving, especially for an Apple product. Grab yours now, as we don't know how long this sale will last.

In this configuration, the M2 Mac Mini comes with an eight-core CPU and a 10-core GPU, more than enough for the majority of Mac users. It includes 256GB of storage and a gigabit Ethernet port, while all of the usual wireless communication features are present and correct including Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3. Around the back, you'll find two Thunderbolt 4 ports and two USB-A ports, not to mention an HDMI port for connecting to a TV or monitor.

If 256GB of storage isn't quite enough, there's an option to get 512GB, with Amazon also offering that configuration at a discount. The 512GB model would normally sell for $800, but click the on-screen coupon and you'll get it for just $690.

Looking for something a little different? There are sure to be tons of great MacBook deals if the Mac Mini doesn't quite scratch your particular computing itch.