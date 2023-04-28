The L'Or Coffee and Espresso Maker Is Just $129 (Save $60)

A great cup of coffee can start your morning off right. And if you tend to be in a hurry, waiting for drip-style machines or swinging through a drive thru can be a hassle. The L'Or Barista System is a convenient single-serve option that makes either coffee or espresso at the push of a button -- and right now Amazon has slashed the price to just $129. That's a $60 savings. Plus, you can get a welcome assortment of the brand's coffee and espresso capsules for free with your purchase. Just look for the extra savings promotion at the link below and select "add both to cart" to take advantage of this deal.

This machine has 19 bars of high pressure that creates a smooth crema at the top of every cup of coffee and espresso. And because it has a high capacity 40-ounce water tank, you won't need to refill it as often as some of the competitors out there, which is another time saver. It heats up fast and creates six different beverage sizes: 5 ounces, 8 ounces or 12 ounces when using coffee capsules and 1.4 ounces, 2.7 ounces or 3.7 ounces when using espresso capsules. It also has a removable drip tray and automatic capsule ejection into a storage drawer, which makes cleanup a breeze.

There are a ton of L'Or coffee and espresso flavors available, and right now Amazon has a variety of 30, 50 and 100 count capsule packs discounted by up to 23%, making is a great time to stock up. Additionally, if you're a fan of Nespresso, you can also use Nespresso Original coffee machine capsules in your L'Or as well. We don't know how long this offer will last, so we recommend making your purchase sooner rather than later.