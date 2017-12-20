The LEGO Ninjago Movie Destiny's Bounty Set for $132 + free shipping

Toys"R"Us offers the The LEGO Ninjago Movie Destiny's Bounty Set for $131.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $28. This 2,295-piece set includes seven minifigures and measures over 17" x 21" x 6".



Need it in time for Christmas? Upgrade to expedited shipping for $9.99 and order by December 20 at 3 pm ET to guarantee delivery in time."