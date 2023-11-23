The Latest Apple Watch SE Is Still Just $179 This Turkey Day
Apple's budget-friendly wearable is now even kinder on your wallet for Black Friday.
The Apple Watch SE is easily one of the best wearables around at its price point, and Black Friday is always a great time to pick up a bargain on just about anything. With that in mind, you might expect this time of year to be the perfect time to buy a new wearable and sure enough, the 40mm Apple Watch SE can now be had for just $179.
The Apple Watch SE would normally sell for around $249, which is still less than the other models. But right now you can now save yourself $70 with no extra coupon codes or trickery needed.
The Apple Watch SE is available for this special price in a range of colors including midnight, silver and starlight, while there are also multiple bands to choose from as well. No matter which of the Apple Watch SE models you pick you'll get a 40mm Apple Watch SE with support for Crash Detection, heart-rate monitoring and activity-tracking capabilities. Apple also says that this model is carbon neutral when you choose the Sport Loop for your new wearable.
Looking for the 44mm model? That's also available with the same $70 discount so you'll pay just $209 for the bigger model if that's the one for you. Be sure to check out the best of Amazon's Black Friday deals if the Apple Watch SE doesn't tick all the boxes for you, too.
