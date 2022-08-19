The Instant Pot Duo Plus Is Down to Just $63 Right Now

If you want to simplify cooking, consider investing in an Instant Pot. These versatile multicookers can prepare a plethora of plates in one device, helping save you space in your kitchen.

Right now Amazon has the marked down by 37%, bringing the price to just $63.

This 3-quart cooker has nine different functions including pressure cook, slow cook, rice cooker, steamer, sauté pan, yogurt maker, sterilizer and more. It even has 15 customizable smart programs to cook ribs, soups, beans, rice, poultry, desserts and other tasty treats at the push of a button.

The size is great for sauces, small families or meal prep for singles. The outside is stainless steel, which can be wiped down easily, and the lid, inner pot and accessories are dishwasher safe as well, making for an effortless clean up.

It also has over 10 safety features, including overheat protection and a safe-locking lid. And there's even a free Instant Pot app for iOS and Android that features over 800 recipes with step-by-step instructions, including paleo, keto, diabetic, vegan, dairy-free or gluten-free options. Plus, at under a foot tall and wide, it can fit comfortably on any countertop or store in most cabinets.

