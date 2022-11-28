The Glossier Perfume Everyone's Been Talking About Is Now On Sale

Glossier's Cyber Monday sale is well underway and now is the best time to get all of the TikTok famous products you've had in your cart the past couple months. Glossier is offering 30% off any order of at least $100, or 20% off any purchase. If you're scrolling the website and don't know what to get for the Glossier lover in your life, I highly recommend the Glossier You perfume.



The Glossier You perfume has a light woodsy scent that blends with everyone's personal scent. I could go on for ages about how this perfume stands out amongst all others, but one reviewer under the Glossier You perfume says it all. The reviewer, who titled their review "yum," wrote, "I don't love when scents are overpowering and I think this one is just enough for people to know you have perfume on but not one where some random lady at the table over is choking on your scent."

I couldn't have said it better myself. If you want a perfume that enhances your scent without suffocating you, then the Glossier You perfume is for you.