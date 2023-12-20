The Foldable OnePlus Open Is $200 Off at Amazon Right Now

Samsung and Google aren't the only phone-makers with versatile and unique foldables on the market right now. The OnePlus Open has also earned a spot on our list of the best foldable phones for 2023, and right now you can pick it up for less. Amazon has knocked $200 off both the black and green color variants, which drops the starting price down to $1,500. There's no set expiration for this deal, so we'd recommend getting your order in sooner rather than later.

The OnePlus Open comes equipped with the same Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor as the flagship OnePlus 11, but also boasts a huge 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. It's powered by Android 13.0, and has 5G support for fast and reliable cell performance. The 7.8-inch, 2K, AMOLED internal display has a 120Hz refresh rate, and is larger than both the Google Pixel Fold and the Samsung Z Fold 5 -- but the Open is still thinner overall. It also features a large 4,800 mAh battery, and supports 67-watt fast charging, which can get you to 100% in less than an hour.

This deal also includes six free months of Google One and three free months of YouTube Premium (for new subscribers). Amazon has its own trade-in program, where you can save up to $400 more in exchange for eligible devices. And if you're looking for even more bargains, you can check out our full roundup of all the best phone deals for savings on Apple, Samsung and Google models.