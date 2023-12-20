X
CNET logo Why You Can Trust CNET

Our expert deal-hunting staff showcases the best price drops and discounts from reputable sellers daily. If you make a purchase using our links, CNET may earn a commission.

The Foldable OnePlus Open Is $200 Off at Amazon Right Now

It has a 7.8-inch display, a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor and you can snag an unlocked model for $1,500 right now.

Max McHone
See full bio
Max McHone
A black OnePlus Open foldable phone against a gray background.
OnePlus/CNET

Samsung and Google aren't the only phone-makers with versatile and unique foldables on the market right now. The OnePlus Open has also earned a spot on our list of the best foldable phones for 2023, and right now you can pick it up for less. Amazon has knocked $200 off both the black and green color variants, which drops the starting price down to $1,500. There's no set expiration for this deal, so we'd recommend getting your order in sooner rather than later. 

See at Amazon

The OnePlus Open comes equipped with the same Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor as the flagship OnePlus 11, but also boasts a huge 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. It's powered by Android 13.0, and has 5G support for fast and reliable cell performance. The 7.8-inch, 2K, AMOLED internal display has a 120Hz refresh rate, and is larger than both the Google Pixel Fold and the Samsung Z Fold 5 -- but the Open is still thinner overall. It also features a large 4,800 mAh battery, and supports 67-watt fast charging, which can get you to 100% in less than an hour. 

This deal also includes six free months of Google One and three free months of YouTube Premium (for new subscribers). Amazon has its own trade-in program, where you can save up to $400 more in exchange for eligible devices. And if you're looking for even more bargains, you can check out our full roundup of all the best phone deals for savings on Apple, Samsung and Google models.

More holiday shopping deals from CNET

CNET is covering a wide array of deals on tech products and much more this holiday season. Start with the hottest sales and discounts on the CNET Deals page, along with our top gift picks for the holidays. Check out our CNET Coupons page for current Walmart discount codeseBay couponsSamsung promo codes and more from hundreds of other online stores. Sign up for the CNET Deals Text to get daily deals sent straight to your phone. Add the free CNET Shopping extension to your browser for real-time price comparisons and cash-back offers. 

Get the best price with CNET Shopping.
Love shopping online but don't have time to compare prices or search for promo codes? Our CNET Shopping extension does that for you, so you always get the best price.
Add CNET Shopping
Shopping laptop image

Mobile Guides

Phones

Foldable Phones

Headphones

Mobile Accessories

Smartwatches

Wireless Plans