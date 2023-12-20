The Foldable OnePlus Open Is $200 Off at Amazon Right Now
It has a 7.8-inch display, a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor and you can snag an unlocked model for $1,500 right now.
Samsung and Google aren't the only phone-makers with versatile and unique foldables on the market right now. The OnePlus Open has also earned a spot on our list of the best foldable phones for 2023, and right now you can pick it up for less. Amazon has knocked $200 off both the black and green color variants, which drops the starting price down to $1,500. There's no set expiration for this deal, so we'd recommend getting your order in sooner rather than later.
The OnePlus Open comes equipped with the same Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor as the flagship OnePlus 11, but also boasts a huge 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. It's powered by Android 13.0, and has 5G support for fast and reliable cell performance. The 7.8-inch, 2K, AMOLED internal display has a 120Hz refresh rate, and is larger than both the Google Pixel Fold and the Samsung Z Fold 5 -- but the Open is still thinner overall. It also features a large 4,800 mAh battery, and supports 67-watt fast charging, which can get you to 100% in less than an hour.
This deal also includes six free months of Google One and three free months of YouTube Premium (for new subscribers). Amazon has its own trade-in program, where you can save up to $400 more in exchange for eligible devices. And if you're looking for even more bargains, you can check out our full roundup of all the best phone deals for savings on Apple, Samsung and Google models.
More holiday shopping deals from CNET
CNET is covering a wide array of deals on tech products and much more this holiday season. Start with the hottest sales and discounts on the CNET Deals page, along with our top gift picks for the holidays. Check out our CNET Coupons page for current Walmart discount codes, eBay coupons, Samsung promo codes and more from hundreds of other online stores. Sign up for the CNET Deals Text to get daily deals sent straight to your phone. Add the free CNET Shopping extension to your browser for real-time price comparisons and cash-back offers.
Get the best price with CNET Shopping.
Add CNET Shopping
Mobile Guides
Phones
Foldable Phones
Headphones
Mobile Accessories
Smartwatches
Wireless Plans