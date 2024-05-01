The Fitbit Charge 6 Is Our Favorite Fitness Tracker and It's Discounted at Several Retailers Right Now

If you want to get fit, and stats help you stay motivated, then the Fitbit Charge 6 is an excellent fitness tracker to pick up. In fact, it's our top all-round pick. If you've been wanting to get your hands, or wrist, on one then you should get it while it's on sale for $140. Though it went as low as $100 during Black Friday sales, that sort of pricing hasn't been repeated since and today's offer is within $10 of the lowest we've seen it go in 2024. Better yet, the deal is available at several retailers including Amazon, Best Buy, Target, Macy's, Lenovo and even directly at the Google Store, so you've got plenty of options.

Being able to see how many steps you're taking is one thing, but being able to go far beyond that and really dig into your workouts is a huge boon for a lot of people, and the Fitbit Charge 6 is one of the best devices for that kind of thing.

According to CNET's Lexy Savvides and Lisa Eadicicco, the Charge 6 is the best Fitbit you can get right now. It has great health and fitness features including an electrocardiogram (ECG or EKG) app and excellent sleep tracking. It can also connect to gym equipment so you can see your live heart rate data during a workout while a blood oxygen sensor keeps tabs on your oxygenation. The Charge 6 has built-in GPS so it can track outdoor workouts accurately, and it's water-resistant up to 50 meters meaning you can swim with it on or run in the rain with no issue. Fitbit's app will also tell you when to take a rest day.

The battery life is quoted as up to seven days, though it was closer to four or five in our testing, but you still won't be charging it up as often as you would an Apple Watch. It's worth noting, though, that many of Fitbit's most useful features, like the Daily Readiness Score, are only available as part of Fitbit's $10-a-month Premium service. Without a Premium sub, it's still a capable fitness tracker but you won't get the most in-depth metrics or trends over time. This is one of the best Fitbit deals available right now, but it might not last for long.