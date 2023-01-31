The Fire TV Stick 4K Max Is Back Down to Its All-Time Low of $35

Media streamers are the low-cost way to upgrade your existing TV with the smarts to stream all your favorites from Netflix, Prime Video, Disney Plus, Hulu and more without having to replace your set. Amazon offers a number of Fire TV stick models, but if you have a 4K TV and want to take advantage of fast, 4K high-definition streaming, our favorite Fire TV Stick, the Fire TV Stick 4K Max rises above the competition.

And right now Amazon is matching Best Buy's one-day flash sale price cut, allowing you to snag a $20 discount on this elite 4K media streamer, . That's the lowest price we've seen. If you want to take advantage of this deal, get your order in before tonight, Jan. 31, when this offer expires.

The Fire TV Stick 4K Max is our pick for the best Fire TV Stick overall thanks to all of the features this elite 4K media streamer provides, support for Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos audio and Wi-Fi 6. And it comes with the third-gen Alexa Voice remote with TV controls that will make searching for what you want to watch a breeze. It's the fastest streaming device, loading apps with nearly no delay. You can also set profiles for anyone in your household to get personalized recommendations. You can even get a live view picture-in-picture feed so you can see who is at your door without interrupting your show.

Note that while you can use this streaming device on a non-4K TV, you'll need a 4K TV to take advantage of that higher resolution. And you can always add a Fire TV Stick VPN service to safeguard and protect your online identity, along with other benefits, for as little as $2 a month if you have any privacy concerns. So if you're ready to outfit an older TV with ultra-fast streaming that won't break the bank, this deal is one you won't want to miss.