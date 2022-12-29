The Fire TV Stick 4K Is Back to All-Time Low of $25 With This Prime Member Exclusive

Stream in 4K with the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K media streamer. This device lets you access all the best streaming services and comes with a voice control remote to make searching for your favorite content fast and easy. Right now the Fire TV Stick 4K is for Prime members, bringing the price back to its all-time low of just $25. That makes it the cheapest Fire TV device in the lineup right now. But this deal won't last long, so we recommend making your purchase sooner rather than later if you you want to snag one at this price.

While the updated Fire TV Stick 4K Max won the top spot on our picks for the best Fire TV Stick for 2022, the Fire TV Stick 4K was a close runner-up and is the closest alternative to the Max, which is currently listed at $55. Released in 2018, the regular 4K model lacks the speed and Wi-Fi 6 of the Max, but is still a great choice if you don't need all the latest bells and whistles available.

The Fire TV Stick 4K streams in 4K at up to 60 frames per second and comes equipped with support for Dolby Vision, HDR and HDR10+ as well as Dolby Atmos audio for a cinematic experience at home. Plus, unlike some of the other models, this version includes an Alexa voice remote so finding what you want to watch is a breeze and it can control the volume and power on both TVs and soundbars. It also has an impressive game selection. You will have to have a 4K TV to take advantage of that pristine resolution, but this streaming device still works with non-4K TVs, too (although it will be limited to your TV's max resolution).

