Echo Show 8 Is at Its Lowest Price Yet, Get It for Just $80

Want to have a smart speaker and display but not sure where to start? One of our favorite smart displays, the CNET Editors' Choice-winning Amazon Echo Show 8, offers plenty in a small package. It's great for any first-time smart speaker user and impressive for those who've had experience with other smart devices.

The Echo Show 8 is down to its lowest price yet, just days ahead of a Sept. 28 Amazon event where the retail giant will launch new products. We're also anticipating a second Prime Day event of the year, where you'll get great discounts on dozens of products across Amazon. Right now you can grab a second-gen Echo Show 8 for just $80 and save $50 at Amazon.

This deal only lasts today, so hurry while you can. The Echo Show 8 is equipped with Amazon Music, iTunes, Spotify, Netflix, Amazon Photos, NPR and Ring. It can easily connect with any of your smart devices, including any Ring video doorbells. A built-in 13-megapixel camera has auto-framing to keep you centered and an 8-inch HD touchscreen display brings entertainment to life.

The Echo Show 8 is perfect for kitchen countertops, where you can get daily recipe ideas and cook along hands-free with step-by-step instructions. It can be placed on the coffee table where you can voice command Alexa to set timers, update lists and see news and traffic updates. You can also put this by the bedside or on an end table and put your favorite memories on display with Amazon Photos.