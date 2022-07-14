The Blue Yeti Nano Premium Microphone Is Only $75 Today (Save $25)

If you're looking to improve your audio quality for podcasting or streaming, the Blue Yeti Nano microphone is a great option. It's much more powerful than most built-in laptop microphones, but doesn't take up a lot of desk space.

Best Buy has knocked $25 off the price of the Blue Yeti Nano microphone for today, meaning you'll . Only the Red Onyx color is marked down, but it's a solid option for anyone wanting a simple-to-use USB condenser mic. This offer expires tonight, so act quickly if you want to take advantage of this deal.

At only 1.39 pounds and less than 9 inches in height, this compact mic is a nice option for people working in a small space or dealing with lots of other materials and equipment around. It also is compatible with PC and Mac, so whatever you use to create, this microphone can help.

The Nano features a no-latency headphone output and connects through USB. Just plug it in and it's ready to use. You can record from either single or multiple sources at once, and the microphone features an omnidirectional mode for recording sound from all directions as well as a cardioid mode for recording directly in front of the mic.

It also features Blue "VO!CEeffects", 24-bit sound quality and onboard controls to adjust headphone volume, mute functions for your mic and pickup pattern. If you need a quality mic for any reason, this low-cost option is definitely worth considering.