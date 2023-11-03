The Best Noise-Canceling Earbuds Are Going for Just $199 at Amazon

If you live in a big city, you know how loud everything can get, even if you're sitting in the comfort of your own home. If you're commuting to work, it's even worse. That's where great active noise cancellation can become a life-saver, because it not only helps quiet out all the noise it also lets you listen to your music, podcasts, shows or films whenever you like. As CNET's David Carnoy found out, the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2 offer "excellent sound and best-in-class noise canceling." Even better, Amazon has discounted them to the lowest price they've been at just $199, rather than the usual $279.

The Bose QC Earbuds 2 have a few similar features to their predecessors, but use them in a slightly more efficient way. For example, while they have similar drivers, Bose has used its CustomTune technology to improve audio fidelity. They also have much more depth and nuance than the previous version, and things generally sound clearer and more natural. There's also a great warm sound to voices, which also helps when it comes to making phone calls, and the four mics, two of which are beamforming, help pick up your voice so that those at the other end can hear you perfectly.

The impressive thing about the QC Earbuds 2 is the ANC, with a particular emphasis on the previously hard-to-silence mid and high frequencies. In fact, you'll find that it blocks out well over half the amount of noise you'd find in your average busy city street. Even transparency mode has gotten an upgrade, with things sounding much more natural, so it doesn't even feel as if you're wearing them.

As for battery life, you can expect around six hours with ANC activated and another 18 hours or so from the case, for a total of 24 hours of coverage. The only downside is that the QC Earbuds 2 case doesn't have wireless charging, so you'll have to connect it to a USB-C cable.