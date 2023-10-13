The Best MacBook Deal From October Prime Day Is Still Running Right Now

The sleek and lightweight M2 MacBook Air is our overall favorite laptop on the market right now. And while discounts on the latest Apple devices can be hard to come by, you can pick up the 15-inch model for an incredibly low price. That price first arrived as part of the Amazon October Prime Day sales -- and somehow, it's still here.

The online retailer is currently offering $250 off all configurations, which drops the starting price down to just $1,049 -- $50 less than the previous all-time low. With this having started life as a Prime Day deal we would suggest that placing an order now, rather than delaying, would be a good idea. We don't know how much longer Amazon will leave this laptop at this low price.

Apple's 15-inch MacBook Air is the largest Air model to date and offers an attractive option for those wanting a big-screen portable Mac without spending over the odds on a MacBook Pro. It's essentially the same as the 13-inch MacBook Air, but with a larger, 15.3-inch display. It features the same M2 chip, Touch ID sensor, two USB-C/Thunderbolt ports, MagSafe charger and 18-hour battery life. Its screen supports up to 500 nits of brightness and up to a billion colors. And there's a built-in 1080p camera for FaceTime calls, too, as well as a three-mic array and six speakers for spatial audio support.

Despite offering a larger display, the 15-inch MacBook Air still feels thin and light, as CNET's Dan Ackerman found in his hands-on time with the device, weighing in at just over 3 pounds and measuring less than half an inch thick. Read Scott Stein's full 15-inch Air review for more.