The Best Hair Straightener I've Used Is on Sale for $44 for Prime Day

I've been natural since 2009 (no perms) and haven't let heat touch my hair regularly since then. But this hot weather (and my curiosity) made me decide to give up my apprehension and buy this a few weeks ago. Since then I've really enjoyed it, and lucky for you, this hair straightening brush is now $44 (save $14).

I once had a Revlon one step hair dryer and styler a few years ago, and found it to be not only bulky, but the bristles themselves were laughable. They were thin bristles and it couldn't stand up to my thick hair. In fact, it made me give up on straighteners altogether. So once I got this brush I was apprehensive, but little did I know it would become my favorite tool for my hair.

I tried this brush in two ways, with and without using a blowdryer as the first pass. When I used a blowdryer first (using a comb attachment), and then the hairbrush, unsurprisingly it was straighter. Even without using a blowdryer, I had a nice blowout in about 30 minutes tops (after my hair dried). I was so shocked that I told my friends who bought it and loved it too.

What I stress is no matter which way you choose to straighten your hair, please (especially 4A to 4C naturals) use a heat protectant, start it on a very low setting so as not to burn or damage your hair and make sure your hair is dry before you use it. If you've been looking for a cheap straightener that will love your hair the way you do, get this straightener right now.