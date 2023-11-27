The 19 Best Cyber Monday Bluetooth Speaker Deals: Sony, Bose, JBL, Anker and More
With Cyber Monday sales kicking into high gear, here are the best deals right now on the top Bluetooth speakers we tested. Most are at their lowest prices to date.
Cyber Monday is upon us, and we're seeing plenty of fantastic deals on Bluetooth speakers. From micro speakers to jumbo Bluetooth boom boxes, most of them are the cheapest they've been this year. Here's a look at 17 of the best deals we've spotted on Bluetooth speakers, all of which we've fully tested. We'll update this list as more deals hit -- and if you're looking for a broader list of sales, check out our collection of the best Cyber Monday deals.
Black Friday isn’t the end of the deals. Cyber Monday continues many of the best holiday deals, and often includes some new sales, too. See the best Cyber Monday deals, and keep up with all the latest deals with our full Cyber Monday live blog coverage.
Read more: Best Bluetooth Speakers of 2023
Best Cyber Monday 2023 deals on Bluetooth speakers
The Soundcore Motion 300 is Anker's answer to the excellent Bose SoundLink Flex Bluetooth speaker, which lists for $150 and sometimes goes on sale for less (it's $119 for Black Friday). Around the same size as the Bose, the Soundcore doesn't sound quite as good, but it's impressive for its compact size and lists for only $80 -- and right now, it's on sale for just $64.
Like the SoundLink Flex, it can be laid flat with its speaker firing up toward the ceiling or propped up as shown in the photo above. It's IPX7 waterproof and delivers up to 13 hours of audio at moderate volume levels. There's also support for Sony's LDAC audio codec for Android and other devices that support Bluetooth wireless streaming with LDAC.
The speaker has a bass boost that does amp up the low end a bit. But I actually thought the speaker sounded a little better without the bass boost engaged, because it seemed slightly overdriven with the boost.
This is the lowest price we've seen for Sony's smallest Bluetooth speaker, which has been modestly upgraded in 2023 with a new Bluetooth chipset, slightly improved sound and speakerphone performance. This portable Bluetooth speaker is both dust- and waterproof with an IP67 certification and, like its predecessor (the SRS-XB13), it's rated for 16 hours of battery life at moderate volume levels and it charges via USB-C. Equipped with Bluetooth 5.3 with support for the AAC and SBC audio codecs, the speaker plays bigger than you'd think for its small size, with some punch to its bass. It's pretty impressive for a mini mono speaker.
The JBL Go 3 earned a spot on our lists of both the best mini Bluetooth speakers and the best Bluetooth speakers overall for 2023. It's rugged, superportable and currently at its lowest price ever.
When the SoundLink Flex launched, Bose made some bold claims about its new Bluetooth speaker, particularly its bass performance. But it mostly lives up to the hype and is arguably the best-sounding wireless speaker for its compact size.
Available in three colors -- black, white smoke and stone blue (pictured) -- it's equipped with Bose's PositionIQ technology. That feature automatically detects the speaker's orientation and delivers optimized sound based on whether it's upright, hanging or flat on its back. Note that all colors are on sale, but the best prices are on every color except black.
Tribit's StormBox Flow is another Bose SoundLink Flex knockoff for less that shares some similarities with the Soundcore Motion 300, including the same list price. The Tribit may actually sound slightly better than the Motion 300, edging it out for bass performance. However, the Anker speaker wins on design.
Like the SoundLink Flex, the Tribit StormBox Flow can be laid flat with its speaker firing up. You can also wirelessly pair two of the speakers for stereo sound.
It has an IP67 water-resistance rating, which means it's dust-resistant and fully waterproof. Tribit says it delivers up to 30 hours of audio at moderate volume levels. That's impressive.
This matches the lowest price we've seen for the Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 3, which is one of the best-sounding speakers for its size. This third-generation model offers some small improvements, including slightly better battery life (up to 14 hours instead of 13, at moderate volume levels) and a new Bluetooth chip that allows for extended wireless range of over 130 feet (40 meters). Its IP67 rating means that it's not only waterproof for short periods but also dust-proof, and able to float.
Alas, Ultimate Ears, which is owned by Logitech, has not upgraded the charging port to USB-C. The speaker still charges with a Micro-USB cable, which is a bit of a bummer.
For its first three generations, JBL's Clip micro Bluetooth speaker had a circular design. But for the Clip 4, JBL has moved to a more oval shape, bulked up the speaker slightly and added USB-C charging. It does seem more durable, with a sturdier integrated carabiner "clip." Also, it sounds a little better, with more volume, clearer sound and more bass. With an IP67 water-resistance rating, it's not quite fully waterproof (the frequently discounted Clip 3 is), but it's now dust-proof. It's one of the best wireless Bluetooth speakers for its tiny speaker size.
The JBL PartyBox Encore Essential is the smallest PartyBox speaker to date, but it's still got some heft to it, weighing in at 13 pounds (5.9 kg). Nearly a cube, it's 12.87 inches on its longest side and has a color-changing ring of light over the driver that pulsates and syncs to the beat of your music. The Encore Essential is IPX4 splash-proof and has an integrated handle for easy toting.
Rated for 100 watts of power (though we always take power ratings with a grain of salt), the speaker doesn't have quite the volume or sound quality of the step-up PartyBox 110 (see below). But it has a 5.25-inch woofer, two 1.75-inch tweeters and plenty of kick, and it's easier to carry around. In that sense, it offers a nice balance between size and power.
Battery life is rated at six hours at moderate volume levels, and this speaker charges with an included AC adapter. It also has a charge-out port on the back along with a microphone port if you want to talk or sing (microphone not included).
To be clear, this is a mono speaker designed to put out a lot of sound (there's a bass-boost mode) from a reasonably sized design. You can also wirelessly pair two of these speakers and get significantly better sound in stereo, but that would get a little pricey.
Anker's original Soundcore Motion Boom speaker (see below) has been on this list for a while and is still a decent value at sometimes less than $100. But the Motion Boom Plus is significantly improved.
Weighing 5.29 pounds (almost a pound more than the Motion Boom), it uses Bluetooth 5.3 and is equipped with upgraded dual 3.5-inch woofers and newly added dual 1-inch tweeters -- delivering up to 80 watts of audio output (60 watts for the woofers and 20 watts for the tweeters). Battery life is rated for 20 hours at moderate volume levels. It's also IP67 waterproof and dust-proof, and it floats if you happen to drop it in water.
The impressive sound quality measures up well against a few more expensive -- and larger -- speakers on this list. For its size, the speaker is able to put out a lot of sound and mostly manages to avoid distorting at higher volumes.
JBL's PartyBox 110 packs some serious punch and delivers bigger sound than many portable boombox speakers, including JBL's own Boombox 3. There's an integrated handle for toting the speaker, but the PartyBox 110 is pretty hefty, weighing in at 23 pounds and measuring slightly more than 22 inches tall. You can stand this Bluetooth boom box up vertically as shown in the picture above or place it horizontally, as it has rubber feet on both sides of the speaker.
It's rated for up to 12 hours of playback time at moderate volume levels and has a redesigned light show that syncs to the beat of your music (you can customize the light show from the speaker itself or use the JBL PartyBox companion app).
Tribit is known for its affordable, smaller Bluetooth speakers that deliver very good sound quality and features for the price. Its StormBox Blast speaker is its first Bluetooth boom box speaker, and it delivers mostly impressive sound for its size with a built-in light show and USB-out charging.
Weighing in at 12 pounds (5.45 kg) with two 30-watt midwoofers and two 15-watt tweeters, it's basically twice as heavy as Anker's Motion Boom Plus (see above) and pumps out more volume and bass compared to that speaker, but lacks a bit of clarity. Like the Soundcore by Anker Motion Boom Plus, the Tribit StormBox Blast is a good value that measures up well from a sound standpoint against more expensive JBL boom box speakers that arguably offer superior styling. Be sure to apply the $16 instant coupon when buying on Amazon to get the $140 sale price.
Ultimate Ears' new Epicboom Bluetoth speaker isn't cheap -- it lists for $350 -- but it's on sale for Black Friday at its lowest price to date. The Epicboom's oval design is a bit of a departure for UE, which is owned by Logitech and has primarily designed Bluetooth speakers with more of a cylindrical shape except for its boxy Hyperboom. UE says the oval design "creates an impressive internal acoustic volume, and is coupled with a 4.6-inch woofer for bass clarity." It doesn't sound quite as good as Sonos' similarly shaped and more expensive Move 2 portable speaker, which has both Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity (this speaker is Bluetooth only). But the Epicboom packs a good punch and sounds very good for its size, with the ability to fill a mid-size room with sound. It's waterproof and dust-proof with an IP67 rating, and it also seems durable.
JBL's Charge 5 offers a good balance of size, performance and durability. It's bigger than your typical mini Bluetooth speaker, like the JBL Flip 5, but is still compact and packs more bass punch and overall volume. Featuring a built-in USB charging port for juicing up your mobile devices, it offers improved audio and a waterproof, dust-proof design that's elevated from the previous Charge. According to JBL, the speaker is equipped with a "racetrack-shaped driver," with a separate tweeter and dual passive radiators, to improve both clarity and bass performance over the Charge 4. (In tests, this indeed proved to be the case.)
Battery life is rated at 20 hours at moderate volume levels. This model is also equipped with JBL's PartyBoost feature that allows you to connect it to other compatible JBL portable speakers to augment their sound. The Charge 5 comes in six colors: black, blue, gray, red, teal and "squad" (which looks like a kind of camo).
With each new version of the Flip, JBL makes small improvements, and while the latest model, the Flip 6, doesn't look much different from the Flip 5, it does feature improved sound. It has two-way drivers with a woofer and tweeter and dual passive radiators that help it deliver much deeper bass than you think it could.
The Flip 6 is waterproof and dust-proof with an IP67 rating. Like the Flip 5, it's rated for up to 12 hours of audio playback at moderate volume levels and charges via USB-C. Available in multiple color options, it's one of the best-sounding speakers for its compact size.
Back in 2020, Tribit released the StormBox Micro, a budget version of Bose's excellent SoundLink Micro speaker that delivered surprisingly good sound for its size and modest price. The second-gen StormBox Micro 2 offers improved sound and battery life, along with a charge-out feature that turns the speaker into a power bank for mobile devices such as smartphones and tablets. An integrated strap allows you to clip it to your backpack or your bike's handlebars. Note that the blue color is only available at this price.
Anker's new Soundcore Motion X600 mini boombox not only has a premium look and feel with a metal grille and carrying handle, but it includes some interesting features like spatial audio and support for Sony's LDAC audio codec. It sounds impressive for its relatively compact size and is a good value.
Weighing 4.2 pounds (1.9 kg), it's got some heft to it, but it's light enough to carry around without feeling like you're getting a workout. The speaker is available in gray, green and blue and is equipped with five drivers, including two woofers, two tweeters and one full-range, upward-firing driver. It's rated for 50 watts of total power, with two 20-watt amps devoted to the woofers and tweeters and a third 10-watt amp powering the upward-firing driver.
At the default sound setting without bass boost or spatial audio engaged, I wasn't exactly wowed (the bass is a bit underwhelming, the mids are recessed and there's a bit too much treble push). But as soon as you engage the bass boost and spatial audio, everything sounds more balanced and full. You can also tweak the sound profile further in the Soundcore companion app for iOS and Android.
If you don't want to spend the extra dough on Anker's newer Soundcore Motion Boom Plus, which is superior, the original Motion Boom remains a good option for a lot less money. It's a little lighter than the Motion Boom Plus, but its sound isn't as detailed and the speaker doesn't play as loud. Still, for its price (particularly when on sale), it delivers very good sound, particularly compared with more-compact speakers like the JBL Charge 5 that cost more.
JBL's jumbo party speaker, the PartyBox 310, is on sale for $400 -- $150 off its list price of $550. I've used the smaller PartyBox 110 (on sale for $300), which is excellent, and this 310 model delivers even bigger sound and includes a set of wheels and a retractable handle for lugging it around. It truly is a party speaker, and you can pair two for massive stereo sound.
Sony has both its boom-box speakers, the SRS-XG300 and SRS-XG500, on sale for $198 and $298 for Black Friday. While they're a bit too pricey normally, they're both good deals at these prices. The SRS-XG500 is a pretty large speaker that delivers big bass but doesn't quite measure up to JBL's Boombox 2, which offers a bit more clarity and is on sale for $250 (there's a newer JBL Boombox 3 that's even better but costs more). But the SRS-XG300 offers good sound for its size and is easier to carry around.
More Black Friday deals from CNET
CNET is covering a wide array of deals on tech products and much more this holiday season. Find the hottest sales and discounts on the CNET Deals page, as well as the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals and offers. Check out our CNET Coupons page for current Walmart discount codes, eBay coupons, Samsung promo codes and more from hundreds of other online stores. Sign up for the CNET Deals Text to get daily deals sent straight to your phone. And add the free CNET Shopping extension to your browser for real-time price comparisons and cash back offers.
- Black Friday 2023 Live Blog: Early Deals Vetted by Experts
- Best Black Friday Deals So Far: CNET's Top Early Picks
- Walmart Black Friday Deals Available Now and Coming Soon
- Apple Black Friday Deals: Save on AirPods, Apple Watch, iPad and More
- From ZDNet: The best early Black Friday 2023 deals: Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, and more