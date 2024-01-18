The Apple Watch SE Starts at Just $199 at These Retailers

There are loads of great smartwatches on the market, but if you're in the Apple ecosystem, it's really all about the Apple Watch. And if you don't want to spend the money on the higher-end models or are buying for a kid, the Apple Watch SE is the best option in the current lineup.

The Apple Watch SE is already a budget banger, but right now you can save some money on both the 40mm and 44mm models, and you even get a choice of retailers, too. Amazon, Walmart and Best Buy are all selling Apple Watch SE models from just $199, a price that's hard to ignore.

This deal is available on the Apple Watch SE in a variety of colors, and there's also the 44mm option for just $229 if you prefer the larger model. Beyond the size they're identical, so just make sure to pick the one that's right for you.

No matter which one you pick you'll get a great wearable with support for crash detection, heart-rate monitoring and activity tracking. Apple also says that this model is carbon neutral when you choose the Sport Loop. If you're looking to bag a cheap Apple Watch for a kid, or just want a decent starter smartwatch to help kick-start your 2024 fitness regime, this is the time to place an order.

There are plenty more Apple Watches in the lineup, and we've got you covered if the SE isn't your speed. Our collection of all the best Apple Watch deals will get you up and running no matter your budget.