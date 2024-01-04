The Apple Watch SE Returns to Just $199 in This New Year Sale
The best budget wearable around is now available at one of its best prices, but for how long?
The Apple Watch SE is a great starter smartwatch whether you're looking to dip your toe into a new fitness regime or are buying for a kid. There are a couple of different colors on offer here, so make sure to pick the one that you like best before adding your new watch to your cart.
When it comes to budget wearables the second-gen Apple Watch SE is easily one of the best on the market today. In fact, it's one of the best smartwatches, period, and right now you can pick one up with a big discount. It isn't quite as big as the Black Friday discount, but right now you're unlikely to find a better smartwatch without spending a lot more. Order today and the 40mm Apple Watch SE can still be had for just $199. But that's unlikely to remain the case for long.
The Apple Watch SE would normally sell for around $249, which is still less than the other models. But a word of warning -- only a couple of configurations are available at this price at Amazon and Walmart so you might not have long to act. Best Buy shoppers can also get the same watch at the same $199 price, too.
No matter which of the Apple Watch SE configurations you pick you'll get a great wearable with support for crash detection, heart-rate monitoring and activity-tracking. Apple also says that this model is carbon neutral when you choose the Sport Loop for your new wearable. If you're looking to bag a cheap Apple Watch for a kid, or just want a decent starter smartwatch to help kickstart your 2024 fitness regime, this is the time to place an order.
Monitor fitness goals without breaking the bank.
