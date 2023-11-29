X
The Apple Watch SE Is an Ideal Holiday Gift at Just $179 (Save $70)

Apple's budget Apple Watch is still available at its Cyber Monday best price, but the deal won't stick around for long.

When it comes to budget wearables the Apple Watch SE is easily one of the best around. In fact, it's one of the best smartwatches, period, and it's been available at a low, low price throughout the Black Friday and Cyber Monday weekend. Yet somehow the 40mm Apple Watch SE can still be had for just $179. But that's unlikely to remain the case for long.

The Apple Watch SE would normally sell for around $249, which is still less than the other models. But a word of warning -- only a couple of configurations are available at this price at Amazon and Walmart so you might not have long to act if a new Apple Watch SE your holiday gift list. Looking for the 44mm model? That's also discounted and is just $209 today.

No matter which of the Apple Watch SE models you pick you'll get a great wearable with support for Crash Detection, heart-rate monitoring and activity-tracking capabilities. Apple also says that this model is carbon neutral when you choose the Sport Loop for your new wearable. If you're looking to bag a cheap Apple Watch for a kid this Christmas, or just want a decent starter smartwatch for yourself, this is the time to place an order.

Not sure that a new Apple Watch is for you? Be sure to check out the best of Amazon's Cyber Monday deals if the Apple Watch SE doesn't tick all the boxes for you. But again, while those deals are still live now that's unlikely to remain the case for much longer.

