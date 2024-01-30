The Apple Watch SE 2 Returns to Its Black Friday Low of $179

The high prices of Apple's latest smartwatches like the Ultra 2 and the Series 9 can be enough to put off a lot of first-time buyers. But if you're wanting a to nab a smartwatch and stay in the Apple ecosystem, there is a budget-friendly option for you in the form of the Apple Watch SE. And right now you can strap one on for even less with Walmart offering $70 off the entry-level 40mm model, dropping it down to just $179. That's a match for the lowest we've seen it go, equalling its Black Friday 2023 discount, and undercutting Amazon's current $50 off promo.

This deal is available on the Apple Watch SE in midnight or silver finishes, and the 44mm size is also seeing the same $70 in savings, making it just $209 for the larger model. Beyond the size they're identical, so just make sure to pick the one that's right for you.

No matter which one you pick you'll get a great wearable with support for crash detection, heart-rate monitoring and activity tracking. Apple also says that this model is carbon neutral when you choose the Sport Loop. If you're looking to bag a cheap Apple Watch for a kid, or just want a decent starter smartwatch to help maintain your 2024 fitness regime, this is the time to place an order.

