The Apple Pencil 2 Is at an All-Time Amazon Low of Just $79 Right Now

While the Apple Pencil Pro is undoubtedly impressive, it only works on the new M4 iPad Pro or M2 iPad Air tablets. That means the second-gen Apple Pencil remains the best choice for most other iPad owners. While the official Apple stylus can cost a fair bit of money, usually selling for $129, there's currently an amazing Apple Pencil deal at Amazon that brings it down to just $79. It's also the same price on Best Buy too, if you'd rather shop there.

The Apple Pencil is a great way to take notes and get creative when using an iPad, and the second-gen model offers support for advanced features like pressure and tilt sensitivity, tapping to change tools and more. It also magnetically connects to the side of compatible iPads to wirelessly charge and pair, ensuring that it's always charged and ready to go when inspiration strikes.

The second-gen Apple Pencil works with the iPad Pro 12.9-inch (third-, fourth-, fifth- and sixth-gen models); iPad Pro 11-inch (first-, second-, third- and fourth-generation); iPad Air (fourth- and fifth-gen models); and the sixth-gen iPad Mini. It doesn't work with the latest iPad Pro M4 and iPad Air M2 devices, though. If you're upgrading, you'll need the new Apple Pencil Pro.

