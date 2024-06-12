X
The Amazon Kindle Scribe E Ink Tablet Is Back Down to $240

You can get the impressive Amazon Kindle Scribe right now at the lowest price we've seen.

A Kindle Scribe e-reader and stylus against an orange background.
Amazon Kindle devices have been popular for a while, and the Kindle Scribe, an impressive E Ink tablet, is no exception. It's one of the best e-readers you can buy and it takes things further than its predecessors by allowing you to not just read on it, but also write, draw and take notes right on the display. Thanks to a sizeable discount, you can get the basic model of the device with $100 off on Amazon, which is a 29% discount. Or you can score the model with a premium pen for just $25 more.  

In his testing, CNET's David Carnoy found that the Kindle Scribe "strikes a very good balance between a large-format e-reader and an E Ink note-taking tablet." It has a 300 pixel-per-inch, front-lit, 10.2-inch, E Ink touchscreen with adjustable warm light and can provide weeks of battery life on a single charge. It's the largest Kindle ever, but still weighs in at just under a pound. While that certainly makes it portable, you will probably want to invest in a cover that can double as a stand -- which you'll have to purchase separately.

Depending on the model you get, you Scribe will come with either a standard stylus or a premium pen. Each will adhere magnetically to the side of your Scribe and require neither power nor Bluetooth connectivity, so you'll never have to charge it. The premium pen is even designed with an eraser that essentially works like a regular pencil and has a programmable button. You can use the stylus to mark up PDFs, and sending those documents to the device itself is easy. Note, however, that you cannot mark up Kindle ebooks or DRM-free ePub ebooks. Essentially you will write on "sticky notes" on anything other than a PDF. 

If you want the lowest price on this device, you'll want to go for the Basic Pen, which is available for $240 (save $100) and comes with 16GB of storage. The Premium Pen option is available in 16GB, 32GB and 64GB configurations, with prices starting at $265 right now (save $105).

Read more: Kindle Scribe vs. ReMarkable 2 vs. Kobo Elipsa: Top E Ink Tablets Compared