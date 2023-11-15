The AirPods Pro 2 Will Hit a New All-Time Low Price Next Week at Walmart

Apple's sleek second-gen AirPods Pro are one of the overall best pairs of earbuds on the market right now. And while they may be a little pricey at $249, with Black Friday just around the corner, you'll have a chance to get your hands on a pair for less. Walmart will be offering a whopping $80 off the original model with the Lightning charging case when its official Black Friday sale kicks off next Wednesday, Nov. 22, which knocks them down to a new all-time low price of just $169. This deal will be open to everyone starting at 3 p.m. ET, while Walmart Plus members will get early access starting at noon ET.

CNET's resident audio expert David Carnoy called the AirPods Pro 2 the "best lightweight earbuds you can buy" in his original review. They offer some of the best noise-canceling capabilities you'll find on a pair of earbuds and have a built-in transparency mode for when you need to be more aware of your surroundings. Plus, they will automatically optimize volume based on your environment. iPhone users will also get access to exclusive features like personalized spatial audio and hands-free Siri access. And the AirPods Pro 2 boast Qi wireless charging and have an impressive battery life of up to 30 hours on a single charge (with the charging case).

Are early Black Friday sales a good time to buy? Many retailers start "Black Friday" sales as early as Halloween, or even earlier. The quality of deals can vary early on, but as November progresses, many of the deals are as good as the deep discounts you’ll see during Thanksgiving weekend. See the best Black Friday deals we’ve found.

It's worth noting that Apple recently released an updated version of the AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C charging, as well as slightly improved dust resistance and lossless audio support for its Vision Pro VR headset. But this offer is only available on the original model that charges via Lightning cable. And there are plenty of other upcoming Walmart Black Friday deals that you'll be able to shop, including discounts on top-rated headphones, laptops, tablets and much more.