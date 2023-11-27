The AirPods Pro 2 Just Returned to Their $169 All-Time Low For Cyber Monday

Apple's second-gen AirPods Pro are among the best pairs of earbuds on the market, but nobody would accuse them of being cheap. In fact, they may be a little pricey at $249 but we have the hookup. Walmart is offering a whopping $80 off the OG model with the Lightning charging case as part of its Cyber Monday sale The result? You'll pay just $169 for your hot new earbuds.

Get the most out of Cyber Monday 2023 Black Friday isn’t the end of the deals. Cyber Monday continues many of the best holiday deals, and often includes some new sales, too. See the best Cyber Monday deals, and keep up with all the latest deals with our full Cyber Monday live blog coverage.

As is the case with all Cyber Monday deals, we don't expect that price to stick around for much longer so factor that into your buying decision. At this price, the second-gen AirPods Pro really are hard to ignore.

CNET's resident audio expert David Carnoy called the AirPods Pro 2 the "best lightweight earbuds you can buy" in his original review. They offer some of the best noise-canceling capabilities you'll find on a pair of earbuds and have a built-in transparency mode for when you need to be more aware of your surroundings. Plus, they will automatically optimize volume based on your environment. iPhone users will also get access to exclusive features like personalized spatial audio and hands-free Siri access. And the AirPods Pro 2 boast Qi wireless charging and have an impressive battery life of up to 30 hours on a single charge (with the charging case).

It's worth noting that Apple recently released an updated version of the AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C charging, as well as slightly improved dust resistance and lossless audio support for its Vision Pro VR headset. But this offer is only available on the original model that charges via Lightning cable. And there are plenty of other Walmart Cyber Monday deals that you can shop now, including discounts on top-rated headphones, laptops, tablets and much more.