The 65-Inch LG C2 OLED TV Hits All-Time Low of $1,395 at Woot (Save $1,105)

While OLED screens do offer the best image quality you can get, they tend to be prohibitively expensive. However, if you shop around, you can find great deals on OLED TVs that make getting one a lot easier. According to CNET's David Katzmaier, the LG C2 is still the best high-end TV you can get for the money. And right now you can get a brand-new 65-inch model for just $1,395 at Woot -- that's a savings of $1,105 and the lowest price we've seen. This offer is available now through May 15, while supplies last.

The TV itself is optimized for a true cinematic experience at home, as its a9 Gen 5 AI processor, 8 million self-lit pixels, 4K resolution, Dolby Vision IQ, Dolby Atmos and a Filmmaker Mode combine to give it "better picture quality than any non-OLED TV," according to Katzmaier. And if you're a gamer, this TV has Nvidia G-Sync, FreeSync Premium and a variable refresh rate of 120Hz so you can have lag-free gaming sessions -- along with four HDMI 2.1 ports for your consoles or other devices. Katzmaier says these are "best-in-class gaming features."

There's also built-in support for Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, Apple AirPlay and more, which means you can use voice commands to control this set and connected devices. You can also get personalized recommendations for every member of your family by making separate accounts.

However, if you don't need an OLED TV, there are plenty of other cheap TV deals worth checking out.