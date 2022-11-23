Live: 150+ Black Friday Deals Black Friday Cheat Sheet Black Friday Deals Under $25 Livestream World Cup 4K TV Deals Secret Deals via Alexa Random Black Friday Finds Macy's Parade
Deals

The 14 Black Friday Deals Everyone Has in Their Cart

These deals are so good, they could sell out before Black Friday.

Jared DiPane
Black Friday is almost here, but as usual deals have started at several major retailers. You should definitely consider starting your shopping before the turkey's in the oven. That's because some deals may sell out before Black Friday even hits. 

By shopping early, you can be sure to save on everything you want. The deals below are already available. And they don't suck, we promise.
Echo Dot (5th Gen) + Hue smart bulb

Save $41

Every time that Amazon has offered a bundle like this in the past, it's sold out before the end of the sale period. With this being Amazon's newest Echo Dot, we anticipate there will be a lot of interest in the huge discount, so be sure to grab one now before it's too late.

$25 at Amazon
AirPods Pro (2nd Gen)

Save $49

The second-gen AirPods Pro are down to $200 right now at several retailers, but we'd be surprised if this deal lasts all the way until Friday. These were just released in September and have received glowing reviews since. Grab a pair today, before you're stuck paying more later.

$200 at Amazon
$200 at Best Buy
$200 at Walmart
Google Pixel 6A

Save $150

The Pixel 6A is one of our favorite Android phones under $500, but at $299 it's easily the best Android phone to recommend for most people right now. It's got an amazing camera, good battery life and is super affordable with this deal. It's available in three colors, but we expect that will change sooner rather than later.

$299 at Amazon
Bella Pro 8-quart dual basket air fryer

Save $70

This dual basket air fryer lets you cook two different foods at two different temperatures if you need, which is a huge convenience. Since buying one a few months ago, I've used this model nearly every single day. It cooks well, is easy to clean and produces reliable results. Grab one today, you won't be disappointed.

$80 at Best Buy
Echo Dot 5th Gen with Clock + 2 free smart bulbs: $40

Save $51

If Amazon's Echo Dot bundled with one smart bulb wasn't quite enough for you, this upgraded deal is worth considering. It includes the clock variant of Amazon's 5th-gen Echo Dot and two Philips Hue bulbs for a massive 56% discount. Don't miss out.

$40 at Amazon
Apple Watch Ultra

Save $60

Apple just released the Apple Watch Ultra in September and we've seen very few discounts on it since then. This $60 discount is the biggest drop we've seen so far, so if you've been eyeing one you're going to want to act now as we don't anticipate it will stick around for long.

$739 at Amazon
Fire 7 Tablet

Save $20

Amazon's Fire Tablets are some of the hottest selling devices during times like Black Friday and right now the company has its newest (and smallest) tablet marked down to a truly affordable price at just $40. Right now, all three colors are in stock, but that could change at any time so be sure to grab one now.

$40 at Amazon
Rosetta Stone lifetime license: $149

Save $150

Learning a new language is something that a lot of people want to do but not everyone knows how to get started. Rosetta Stone is one of the best options out there, and right now you can save 50% on a lifetime license that includes all 25 languages.

$149 at Rosetta Stone
Sam's Club membership

Save 50%

Right now, new members can get 50% off their first year of Sam's Club membership. With this, you'll pay $25 for access to Sam's Club warehouse locations, discounted gas and all of its other great benefits. This deal is set to expire on Thursday, Nov. 24.

$25 at StackSocial
PlayStation 5 God of War Ragnarok bundle

Limited supply

While not exactly a "deal," Walmart will have a very limited supply of the God of War Ragnarok PS5 bundle in stock throughout the holiday shopping season. Be sure to only consider buying it when it's listed at $559, otherwise you're overpaying from a third party.

$559 at Walmart
Google Pixel Buds A-Series

Save $50

The Pixel Buds A-Series are 50% off at Verizon for a limited time, which is one of the best prices we've seen. These great true-wireless earbuds are absolutely worth the money, so be sure to grab a pair now. Not a Verizon customer? Don't worry, you can check out as a guest and still get this great deal.

$50 at Verizon

Dollar Flight Club Premium Plus plan (2-pack)

Save 95%

Whether you travel for pleasure or business, you should be using Dollar Flight Club to help you get the best flights for the cheapest prices. Right now, you can pick up two lifetime subscriptions for just $149, which is the absolute best deal we've seen on these. The best part? Since it's a two-pack you can keep one for yourself and give the other as a gift.

$149 at StackSocial
Sonos Roam SL

Save $32

Deals on Sonos products are few and far between, which means when they do show up, they tend to sell out quickly. This discount on the portable Sonos Roam SL gives you an amazing little speaker for a great price. It comes in two colors and you can upgrade to the bundle with the charging kit for $176.

$127 at Sonos
Apple MacBook Air M1 2020 (256GB): $799

Save $200

We often call the MacBook Air the most universally useful laptop you can buy. Although it was recently updated with a larger display and Apple's latest M2 chip, it also got a higher starting price. The good news is the M1 MacBook Air is still available and remains a fantastic choice for most people in need of an ultraportable everyday laptop. For a base price of $999, and often on sale for at least $100 less, it's a great value, considering these tank-like laptops can last for years. Right now, though, you can get one for $200 off.

Read our Apple MacBook Air M1 (Late 2020) review.

 

$799 at Amazon
