The 13 Best Early Black Friday Deals on Bluetooth Speakers
Looking for a good deal on a Bluetooth speaker? Here are the top deals right now as the early Black Friday sales kick into high gear.
Black Friday isn't until Nov. 24, but there are already lots of great deals on Bluetooth speakers -- from tiny micro speakers like the JBL Go 3 to jumbo Bluetooth boom boxes. Here's a look at 13 of the best deals we've spotted on Bluetooth speakers (all of which we've fully tested). I'll update this list as more deals hit, and if you're looking for a broader list of sales, check out our collection of the latest best Black Friday deals.
Many retailers start "Black Friday" sales as early as Halloween, or even earlier. The quality of deals can vary early on, but as November progresses, many of the deals are as good as the deep discounts you’ll see during Thanksgiving weekend. See the best Black Friday deals we’ve found, and keep up with all the latest deals with our full Black Friday live blog coverage.
Best Black Friday 2023 deals on Bluetooth speakers
Bose makes its excellent SoundLink Flex Bluetooth speaker that lists for $150 and sometimes goes on sale for less (it's $119 for Black Friday). The Soundcore Motion 300 is Anker's answer to that Bose speaker. Around the same size as the Bose, it doesn't sound quite as good, but it sounds impressive for its compact size and lists for only $80 (it's been on sale for as low as $64).
Like the SoundLink Flex, it can be laid down flat with its speaker firing up toward the ceiling or propped up as shown in the photo above. It's IPX7 waterproof and delivers up to 13 hours of audio at moderate volume levels. There's also support for Sony's LDAC audio codec for Android and other devices that support Bluetooth wireless streaming with LDAC.
The speaker has a bass boost button that does amp up the low-end a bit. But I actually thought the speaker sounded a little better without the bass-boost engaged because the speaker seemed slightly overdriven with the boost.
The JBL Go 3 earned a spot on our lists of both the best mini Bluetooth speakers and the best Bluetooth speakers overall for 2023. It's rugged, superportable and currently at its lowest price ever.
When the SoundLink Flex speaker launched, Bose made some bold claims about its new Bluetooth speaker, particularly its bass performance. But it mostly lives up to the hype and is arguably the best-sounding wireless speaker for its compact size.
Available in three colors -- black, white smoke and stone blue (pictured) -- it's equipped with Bose's PositionIQ technology to automatically detect the speaker's orientation and deliver optimized sound based on whether it's upright, hanging or flat on its back. Note that all the colors are on sale but the best prices are on every color except black.
For its first three generations, JBL's Clip micro Bluetooth speaker had a circular design. But for the fourth-gen Clip 4, JBL has moved to a more oval shape, bulked up the speaker slightly and added USB-C charging. It does seem more durable, with a sturdier integrated carabiner "clip." Also, it sounds a little better, with more volume, clearer sound and more bass. With an IP67 water-resistance rating, it's not quite fully waterproof (the frequently discounted Clip 3 is), but it's now dust-proof. It's one of the best wireless Bluetooth speakers for its tiny speaker size.
The JBL Partybox Encore Essential is the company's smallest PartyBox speaker to date but it's still got some heft to it, weighing in at 13 pounds (5.9 kg). It's a 11.54 by 10.87 by 12.87-inch near cube that has a ring of light over the driver that pulsates and syncs to the beat of your music as it changes colors. The Essential is IPX4 splash-proof and has an integrated handle for easy toting.
Rated for 100 watts of power (though we always take power ratings with a grain of salt), the speaker doesn't have quite the volume or sound quality of the step-up PartyBox 110 (see below). But it has a 5.25-inch woofer and two 1.75-inch tweeters and plenty of kick to it, and it's easier to carry around. In that sense, it offers a nice balance between size and power.
Battery life is rated at six hours at moderate volume levels, and this speaker charges with an included AC adapter. It also has a charge-out port on the back along with a microphone port if you want to talk or sing to a crowd (microphone not included).
To be clear, this is a mono speaker that's designed to put out a lot of sound (there's a bass boost mode) from a reasonably sized design. You can wirelessly pair two of these speakers and get significantly better sound (in stereo). But that would get a little pricey.
Anker's original Soundcore Motion Boom speaker (see below) has been on this list for a while and is still a decent value at sometimes less than than $100. But the Motion Boom Plus is significantly improved.
Weighing 5.29 pounds (almost a pound more than the Motion Boom), it uses Bluetooth 5.3 and is equipped with upgraded dual 3.5-inch woofers and newly added dual 1-inch tweeters, delivering up to 80 watts of audio output (60 watts for the woofers and 20 watts for the tweeters). Battery life is rated for 20 hours at moderate volume levels. It's also IP67 waterproof and dust-proof and floats if you happen to drop it in a body of water.
I was impressed with the sound quality, which measures up well against a few more expensive -- and some larger -- speakers on this list. For its size, the speaker is able to put out a lot of sound and mostly manages to avoid distorting at higher volumes.
JBL's Charge 5 offers a good balance of size, performance and durability. It's bigger than your typical mini Bluetooth speaker, like the JBL Flip 5, but is still compact and packs more bass punch and overall volume. Featuring a built-in USB charging port for juicing up your mobile devices, it offers improved audio and a dust-and waterproof design that's elevated from the previous Charge. According to JBL, the speaker is equipped with a "racetrack-shaped driver," with a separate tweeter and dual passive radiators, to improve both clarity and bass performance over the Charge 4. (In my tests, this indeed proved to be the case.)
Battery life is rated at 20 hours at moderate volume levels. This model is also equipped with JBL's PartyBoost feature that allows you to connect it to other compatible JBL portable speakers to augment their sound. The Charge 5 comes in six color options: black, blue, gray, red, teal and "squad" (which looks like a kind of camo).
With each new version of the Flip, JBL makes small improvements, and while the latest model, the Flip 6, doesn't look much different from the Flip 5 on the outside, it does feature improved sound. It has two-way drivers with a woofer and tweeter and dual passive radiators that help the Flip 6 deliver much deeper bass than you think it could.
It's fully water- and dust-proof with an IPX67 rating. Like the Flip 5, it's rated for up to 12 hours of audio playback at moderate volume levels and charges via USB-C. Available in multiple color options, it's one of the best-sounding speakers for its compact size.
Back in 2020, Tribit released the StormBox Micro, a budget version of Bose's excellent SoundLink Micro speaker that delivered surprisingly good sound for its size and modest price. The second-gen StormBox Micro 2 offers improved sound and battery life, along with a charge-out feature that turns the speaker into a power bank for mobile devices such as smartphones and tablets. An integrated strap allows you to clip it to your backpack or your bike's handlebars. Note that the blue color is only available at this price.
Anker's new Soundcore Motion X600 mini boombox not only has a premium look and feel with a metal grille and carrying handle, but includes some interesting features like spatial audio and support for Sony's LDAC audio codec. It sounds impressive for its relatively compact size and is a good value.
Weighing 4.2 pounds (1.9 kg), it's got some heft to it, but it's light enough to carry around without feeling like you're getting a workout. The speaker is available in gray, green and blue color options and is equipped with five drivers, including two woofers, two tweeters and one full-range, upward-firing driver "in a unique speaker array that combined with Soundcore's audio algorithm and DSP helps create a wide (and tall) soundstage for listening to any type of music," according to Anker. It's rated for 50 watts of total power, with two 20-watt amps devoted to the woofers and tweeters and a third 10-watt amp powering the upward-firing driver.
At the default sound setting without bass boost or spatial audio engaged, I wasn't exactly wowed with sound quality (the bass is a bit underwhelming, the mids are recessed and there's a bit too much treble push). But as soon as you engage the bass boost and spatial audio, everything sounds more balanced and full. You can also tweak the sound profile further in the Soundcore companion app for iOS and Android.
If you don't want to spend the extra dough on Anker's newer Soundcore Motion Boom Plus, which is superior, the original Motion Boom remains a good option for a lot less money. It's a little lighter than the Motion Boom Plus and its sound isn't as detailed or the speaker doesn't play as loud, but for its price (particularly when on sale for $80), it delivers very good sound, particularly compared to more compact speakers like the JBL Charge 5 that cost more.
JBL's jumbo party speaker, the Partybox 310, is on sale for $400 -- $150 off its list price of $550. I've used the smaller Partybox 110 (on sale for $300), which is excellent, and this 310 model delivers even bigger sound and includes a set of wheels and a retractable handle for logging it around. It truly is a party speaker and you can pair two of them together for massive stereo sound.
Sony has both its boombox speakers -- the SRS-XG300 and SRS-XG500 -- on sale for $198 and $298 respectively for Black Friday. While they're a bit too pricey normally, they're both good deals at these prices. The SRS-XG500 is a pretty large speaker that delivers big bass but doesn't quite measure up to JBL's Boombox 2, which offers a bit more clarity and is on sale for $250 (there's a newer JBL Boombox 3 that's even better but costs more). But the SRS-XG300 offers good sound for its size and is easier to carry around.
