The 13 Best Early Black Friday Deals on Bluetooth Speakers

The JBL Partybox Encore Essential is the company's smallest PartyBox speaker to date but it's still got some heft to it, weighing in at 13 pounds (5.9 kg). It's a 11.54 by 10.87 by 12.87-inch near cube that has a ring of light over the driver that pulsates and syncs to the beat of your music as it changes colors. The Essential is IPX4 splash-proof and has an integrated handle for easy toting.

Rated for 100 watts of power (though we always take power ratings with a grain of salt), the speaker doesn't have quite the volume or sound quality of the step-up PartyBox 110 (see below). But it has a 5.25-inch woofer and two 1.75-inch tweeters and plenty of kick to it, and it's easier to carry around. In that sense, it offers a nice balance between size and power.

Battery life is rated at six hours at moderate volume levels, and this speaker charges with an included AC adapter. It also has a charge-out port on the back along with a microphone port if you want to talk or sing to a crowd (microphone not included).

To be clear, this is a mono speaker that's designed to put out a lot of sound (there's a bass boost mode) from a reasonably sized design. You can wirelessly pair two of these speakers and get significantly better sound (in stereo). But that would get a little pricey.