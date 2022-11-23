Live: 150+ Black Friday Deals Black Friday Cheat Sheet Black Friday Deals Under $25 Livestream World Cup 4K TV Deals Secret Deals via Alexa Random Black Friday Finds Macy's Parade
Deals

That Wildly Trendy Marc Jacobs Tote Bag Is on Sale for Black Friday

Yearning for that Marc Jacobs Tote Bag but didn't want to pay $195 for it? Save $28 at Amazon this Black Friday.

Charlotte Maracina headshot
Charlotte Maracina

By now you've probably seen the Marc Jacobs Tote Bag that's been trending all over social media the past year. The simple linen tote quickly became one of Marc Jacobs' most recognizable bags, and now thanks to Black Friday you can get $28 off the trendy bag on Amazon. Whether you're interested in the medium, mini or large tote, all Tote Bags can be bought for a discounted price, though some colors have more off than others.

The Marc Jacobs Tote Bag
$167 at Amazon

I caved a couple of months ago and I can testify that this bag is well worth the money. The tote is made of durable canvas, making it easy to carry and easy to clean. In the medium tote I was able to fit my 16-inch laptop, a book and my iPad with some room to spare. If you're looking for a mini tote big enough for your personal items but not too large, the Marc Jacobs Mini Tote is the best fit for you.

The Marc Jacobs Tote Bag will make for a great present for all college students, remote workers or just anyone on the go. 

