Teletubbies 13" Dancing Po Plush for $10 + $6 s&h

Walmart offers the Teletubbies 13" Dancing Po Plush for $9.99 plus $5.99 for shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $5. This interactive toy dances when you press its hand or giggles and wiggles when tickled. It features three songs, nine phrases, and poseable arms. Three AA batteries are required, included.
