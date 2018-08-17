  • CNET
  • Deals
  • Teletubbies 13" Dancing Po Plush for $10 + $6 s&h

Teletubbies 13" Dancing Po Plush for $10 + $6 s&h

Published: 5 hours ago / Buy Now
$10 Buy Now

Walmart offers the Teletubbies 13" Dancing Po Plush for $9.99 plus $5.99 for shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $5. This interactive toy dances when you press its hand or giggles and wiggles when tickled. It features three songs, nine phrases, and poseable arms. Three AA batteries are required, included.

Related Deals SEE ALL

Popular deals

Web Hosting & Services Solutions
Your destination for all things hosting and more!

Find the best providers, plans and deals, learn what you need to know to build your web presence and optimize your site. Use our comparison tools and speed test, get support in our forums and much more.

Learn more!