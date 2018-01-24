Teddy Ruxpin for $25 + pickup at Walmart

With stock extremely limited by ZIP code, Walmart offers Teddy Ruxpin for $84. Choose in-store pickup to drop that to $25. (Eligible ZIP codes will display this discount on the product page.) That's $20 under last week's mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal today by $42.) It measures 14" and features color LCD eyes, a motorized mouth, sing-along mode, and three original stories. Unlike the original model, which relied on cassette tapes, this version is Bluetooth compatible and also has a companion app (free to download). Four AA batteries are included.
Note: Select stores are offering this item for $45 via in-store pickup. (As above, eligible ZIP codes will display this discount on the product page.) While clearly not as good as the above price, that's still a low by $22.
Find the best providers, plans and deals, learn what you need to know to build your web presence and optimize your site. Use our comparison tools and speed test, get support in our forums and much more.Learn more!