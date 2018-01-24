Teddy Ruxpin for $25 + pickup at Walmart

With stock extremely limited by ZIP code, Walmart offers Teddy Ruxpin for $84. Choose in-store pickup to drop that to $25. (Eligible ZIP codes will display this discount on the product page.) That's $20 under last week's mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal today by $42.) It measures 14" and features color LCD eyes, a motorized mouth, sing-along mode, and three original stories. Unlike the original model, which relied on cassette tapes, this version is Bluetooth compatible and also has a companion app (free to download). Four AA batteries are included.



Note: Select stores are offering this item for $45 via in-store pickup. (As above, eligible ZIP codes will display this discount on the product page.) While clearly not as good as the above price, that's still a low by $22.