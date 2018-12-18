  • CNET
  • Teamson Kids' Baby Doll Nursery Station for $92 + free shipping

Walmart offers the Teamson Kids' All-in-One Baby Doll Nursery Station for $92 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $33. It fits dolls up to 18" and features a swing, bathtub, changing table, and more.

Note: Orders placed with free shipping by 2 pm local time on December 20 are expected to arrive in time for Christmas.

