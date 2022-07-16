Prime Deals Under $25 Nothing Phone 1 Review M1 Pro MacBook Pro Deals Best Noise-Canceling Wireless Earbuds LG OLED TV Deal Motorola, Google Pixel Phone Sale Best Prime Shows
Target Takes 20% Off School and Office Supplies Today Only

Get your back-to-school shopping done early, with deals on pencils, paper, craft supplies and more.
With the last few weeks of summer on the horizon, it's time to start thinking about back-to-school shopping. School supplies like pencils, markers, paper, glue, index cards and other essentials are necessary to help your student complete projects, homework and fun activities. 

Today only, Target is marking down hundreds of school supplies by 20%. Get a head start on your child's classroom shopping list or max out your own office with refreshed supplies and be sure to grab everything you need before the first day of school. Keep in mind that this one-day deal ends tonight.

There are hundreds of deals, but we've rounded a few of the best offers available to highlight below so you can save time by shopping at-a-glance. However, you can check out the entire sale selection at Target.

