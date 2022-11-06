Target Slashes Xbox Controller Prices by 40% for Today Only

Heads up, Xbox gamers. Whether you need to replace a broken controller, grab a second one for couch co-op or just like having a few different colors to choose from, we've got a deal for you. Right now, Target is offering 40% off all color variants of the standard , so you can grab a new one for a lot less -- with prices starting at just $36. And this deal is only available for today, Nov. 6, so be sure to get your order in soon if you're hoping to grab one while they're on sale.

While there are plenty of more advanced Xbox controllers out there, the basic Microsoft controller remains our favorite option on the market in 2022. It's compatible with both the next-gen Series X and Series S, as well as the Xbox One in case you're still hanging on to your previous-gen console. It has wireless connectivity and boasts up to 40 hours of playtime on a single charge, or you can plug it into your console or PC for wired play without interruption. It's also equipped with a 3.5mm headphone jack so it's compatible with a wide variety of different headsets. The basic black and white color variants are available for $36, which saves you $24, or you can grab a stylish blue, red or electric volt yellow variant for $38, $26 off the usual price. The deep pink and aqua shift blue color variants have already sold out.

And for hardcore gamers, Target is also offering $40 off Microsoft's , which drops the price down to $60. It acts as a unified hub that allows you to connect all kinds of different buttons, switches, joysticks and other external devices for a highly-customizable and versatile controller that can be used for a huge range of different games. And for even more bargains, you can check out our roundup of all the best deals on Xbox gaming gear available right now.