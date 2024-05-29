Target Memorial Day Sale 2024: Last Chance to Save Big on Tech, TVs, Appliances and More

Beats / CNET

The sales bonanza surrounding Memorial Day weekend might be coming to an end, but dozens of deals are still live at Target. While we're not expecting the same record-low prices of the past few days, some major savings can still be had -- including 50% off all outdoor furniture. So we've sifted through everything Target has to offer to bring you the deals you need to know about.

You can still find discounts on bigger ticket items like TVs and vacuums, or get ready for summer with a brand-new grill or a snazzy patio lounge set and umbrella. Just be aware that while most of the deals are available both online and in-store, not all may be in stock at your local Target.

We've curated the list below from a massive number of options, with a focus on bringing you the best available. Keep checking back for more, because we'll be updating this article regularly to bring you the best savings.

Target Memorial Day deals on tech

Beats/CNET Beats Studio Pro: $250 Save $100 For over-the-ear headphones with high sound quality and a comfortable and long-wearing fit, these Beats Studio Pro are hard to beat. If you've been drooling over a pair, there's no time like the present: They're currently $100 off. $250 at Target

Target Memorial Day deals on TVs

Target Memorial Day deals on patio furniture and outdoor living



Best Choice Products/CNET Best Choice Products 10 ft. by 10 ft. 2-tier square outdoor solar LED cantilever patio umbrella: $360 Save $320 This massive patio umbrella does it all: It's 10 feet by 10 feet so it gives plenty of shade, and it's lined underneath with solar-powered LED lights to illuminate your deck or patio after the sun goes down. Plus, the cantilever style allows you to adjust the umbrella for maximum shade. With more than a dozen colors, be aware that the $360 price is for several colors including gray, ivory and cobalt blue. Other colors (like bright blue and red ) are also on sale but at a higher price of $450, which is still a $230 savings. $360 at Target

Target Memorial Day deals on grills

Target home and kitchen appliance deals

What should I buy at Target on Memorial Day?

Target is known for its variety, and although its Memorial Day sale has ended, we're still finding big discounts across many categories, especially outdoor furniture, floor cleaners, vacuums, kitchen appliances and tech.

How long is Target's Memorial Day sale?

Target's sale, which it dubbed the Hello Summer Sale, ended at midnight PST on Memorial Day itself. Although the sale ended officially on May 27, plenty of deals linger.

What else is on sale for Memorial Day?

Traditionally Memorial Day is a great time to shop for bigger purchases like large appliances, as well as mattresses and furniture. We're also still seeing deals across the board on everything from TVs to items under $25.

How CNET chooses the best deals for Memorial Day

Our team of expert shoppers and deal-hunters have years of experience helping buyers understand which major sales and deals are genuinely great and which are worth ignoring. That includes Black Friday, Prime Day, Memorial Day and countless other shopping events throughout the year. As such, our team has gotten pretty good at parsing through the plethora of deals available at any one, weeding out scams and superficial deals, so you see only the best offers from retailers all over, including Target.

We look for real discounts, quality reviews and remaining sale time when choosing a deal to show you.