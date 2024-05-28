X
Target Memorial Day Sale 2024: There's Still Time to Save on Outdoor Furniture, Tech, TVs and Home Appliances

Memorial Day weekend might be over but the deals are lingering at Target, both in-store and online.

memorial-day-lg-oled-c3.png
LG/CNET

While Memorial Day weekend has come and gone, the Memorial Day sales are still hanging around. Target has officially ended its Memorial Day weekend sale, but we're still seeing lots of items discounted. In particular, there are some great savings on headphones, TVs, home appliances like vacuums and air fryers and up to 50% off outdoor furniture. 

Today you can shop for bigger ticket items like AirPods or patio tables, or save on everyday essentials like sunscreen and snacks. Stock your pantry and get ready for summer. Just be aware that while most of the deals are available both online and in-store, not all may be in stock at your local Target. 

We've curated the list below from a massive number of options, with a focus on bringing you the best available. Keep checking back for more, because we'll be updating this article regularly to bring you the best and brightest savings as the sales linger on. 

Target Memorial Day deals on tech 
Apple/CNET

Apple AirPods (2nd gen) with charging case: $100

Save $30

Target is offering the second-generation AirPods at a 23% discount, bringing the price down to just $100. Although they were released in 2019, they still offer superior sound quality. 

Beats/CNET

Beats Studio Pro: $250

Save $100

For over-the-ear headphones with high sound quality and a comfortable and long-wearing fit, these Beats Studio Pro are hard to beat. If you've been drooling over a pair, there's no time like the present: They're currently $100 off.

Target Memorial Day deals on TVs
LG/CNET

LG 77-inch OLED C3 4K UHD TV: $2,200

Save $800

A big screen with high definition and color saturation, this television is more like a home theater screen than a TV. The $800 savings puts this pricey TV in a slightly different category. 

Target Memorial Day deals on patio furniture and outdoor living 
Costway/CNET

Costway 4-piece outdoor living furniture set: $369

Save $431

Trick out your deck or patio in style with this stellar deal on a sofa, two chairs and a coffee table in a durable rattan weave. Cushions are included.

Best Choice Products/CNET

Best Choice Products 10 ft. by 10 ft. 2-tier square outdoor solar LED cantilever patio umbrella: $360

Save $320

This massive patio umbrella does it all: It's 10 feet by 10 feet so it gives plenty of shade, and it's lined underneath with solar-powered LED lights to illuminate your deck or patio after the sun goes down. Plus, the cantilever style allows you to adjust the umbrella for maximum shade. 

With more than a dozen colors, be aware that the $360 price is for several colors including gray, ivory and cobalt blue. Other colors (like bright blue and red ) are also on sale but at a higher price of $450, which is still a $230 savings. 

Target Memorial Day deals on grills 
Cuisinart/CNET

Cuisinart Venture 1-burner portable gas grill: $124

Save $53

This portable grill is a favorite of our review team thanks to its portability and versatility. The lid is a cutting board, making your picnic that much easier. You can get one on sale right now. 

Target home and kitchen appliance deals 
Dyson/CNET

Dyson V8 Origin cordless vacuum: $300

Save $130

Dyson makes high-quality stick vacuums, and we love this lightweight model, especially with the $130 price cut. 

What should I buy at Target on Memorial Day?

Target is known for its variety, and although its Memorial Day sale has ended, we're still finding big discounts across many categories, especially outdoor furniture, floor cleaners, vacuums, kitchen appliances and tech. 

How long is Target's Memorial Day sale?

Target's sale, which it dubbed the Hello Summer Sale, ended at midnight PST on Memorial Day itself. Although the sale ended officially on May 27, plenty of deals linger. 

What else is on sale for Memorial Day?

Traditionally Memorial Day is a great time to shop for bigger purchases like large appliances, as well as mattresses and furniture. We're also still seeing deals across the board on everything from TVs to items under $25

How CNET chooses the best deals for Memorial Day

Our team of expert shoppers and deal-hunters have years of experience helping buyers understand which major sales and deals are genuinely great and which are worth ignoring. That includes Black Friday, Prime Day, Memorial Day and countless other shopping events throughout the year. As such, our team has gotten pretty good at parsing through the plethora of deals available at any one, weeding out scams and superficial deals, so you see only the best offers from retailers all over, including Target. 

We look for real discounts, quality reviews and remaining sale time when choosing a deal to show you. 

  • Real discounts mean we're checking things like pricing history and recent sales to make sure it's not a case of inflated MSRPs to make a deal seem better than it actually is.
  • Quality reviews are important for any product. If it's discounted because it is likely to break the first time you use it, that's not something we're going to recommend you buy at any price. 
  • Remaining sale time is also a huge part of our vetting process. If a deal isn't going to last long, we're going to let you know that upfront to try and avoid disappointment. 

