Target Memorial Day Sale 2024: There's Still Time to Save on Outdoor Furniture, Tech, TVs and Home Appliances
Memorial Day weekend might be over but the deals are lingering at Target, both in-store and online.
While Memorial Day weekend has come and gone, the Memorial Day sales are still hanging around. Target has officially ended its Memorial Day weekend sale, but we're still seeing lots of items discounted. In particular, there are some great savings on headphones, TVs, home appliances like vacuums and air fryers and up to 50% off outdoor furniture.
Today you can shop for bigger ticket items like AirPods or patio tables, or save on everyday essentials like sunscreen and snacks. Stock your pantry and get ready for summer. Just be aware that while most of the deals are available both online and in-store, not all may be in stock at your local Target.
We've curated the list below from a massive number of options, with a focus on bringing you the best available. Keep checking back for more, because we'll be updating this article regularly to bring you the best and brightest savings as the sales linger on.
Target Memorial Day deals on tech
Target is offering the second-generation AirPods at a 23% discount, bringing the price down to just $100. Although they were released in 2019, they still offer superior sound quality.
For over-the-ear headphones with high sound quality and a comfortable and long-wearing fit, these Beats Studio Pro are hard to beat. If you've been drooling over a pair, there's no time like the present: They're currently $100 off.
- JLab Go Air Pop wireless ear buds: $20 (save $5)
- Beats Solo 4 headphones: $150 (save $50)
- Canon Pixma TS6420A wireless inkjet all-in-one printer: $70 (save $60)
- Speck phone cases: Up to 20% off
- Roku Express 4K Plus: $30 (save $10)
- JBL Clip 4 portable Bluetooth speaker: $50 (save $30)
- Beats PowerBeats Pro true wireless earbuds: $200 (save $50)
- HP 17.3-inch HD+ touchscreen laptop: $300 (save $50)
Target Memorial Day deals on TVs
A big screen with high definition and color saturation, this television is more like a home theater screen than a TV. The $800 savings puts this pricey TV in a slightly different category.
- Vizio D-series 32-inch smart TV: $160 (save $10)
- Westinghouse 32-inch smart TV with Roku: $110 (save $10)
- Samsung 65-inch The Terrace outdoor OLED smart TV: $4,500 (save $500)
- LG 50-inch 4K UHD smart TV: $500 (save $100)
- VIZIO M-Series 50-inch smart TV: $500 (save $50)
- LG 55-inch smart mini LED TV: $1,000 (save $300)
- Vankyo Leisure D30T mini WiFi projector: $100 (save $30)
- Sanus extendable tilt mounting bar for TVs 32 to 85 inch: $45 (save $45)
Target Memorial Day deals on patio furniture and outdoor living
Trick out your deck or patio in style with this stellar deal on a sofa, two chairs and a coffee table in a durable rattan weave. Cushions are included.
This massive patio umbrella does it all: It's 10 feet by 10 feet so it gives plenty of shade, and it's lined underneath with solar-powered LED lights to illuminate your deck or patio after the sun goes down. Plus, the cantilever style allows you to adjust the umbrella for maximum shade.
With more than a dozen colors, be aware that the $360 price is for several colors including gray, ivory and cobalt blue. Other colors (like bright blue and red ) are also on sale but at a higher price of $450, which is still a $230 savings.
- Costway 7-piece rattan outdoor dining table with wooden tabletop: $490 (save $600)
- Room Essentials 1-gallon plastic watering can: $4 (save $2)
- Room Essentials rectangle outdoor table with plant hooks: $140 (save $60)
- Ronson 5-piece patio chaise lounge set with cushions: $736 (save $238)
- Threshold stacking woven steel outdoor patio chair: $70 (save $30)
- Room Essentials metal cutout outdoor table: $28 (save $12)
- Costway patio rattan 4-piece conversation set with cushions: $196 (save $224)
- Threshold vintage Persian linen 7 x 10 outdoor rug: $98 (save $42)
- Room Essentials garden kneeling pad in mint green: $4 (save $2)
- Room Essentials garden spade in mint green: $4 (save $2)
Target Memorial Day deals on grills
This portable grill is a favorite of our review team thanks to its portability and versatility. The lid is a cutting board, making your picnic that much easier. You can get one on sale right now.
- Cuisinart CPO-401 portable propane pizza grill: $140 (save $60)
- Room Essentials 3-piece stainless steel tool set: $7 (save $3)
- Grill Boss propane gas grill: $300 (save $156)
- Room Essentials 4-piece metal skewer set: $4 (save $2)
- Z Grills ZPG-200A portable outdoor pellet grill: $196 (save $84)
- Blackstone 2-burner 28-inch griddle bundle gas grill: $266 (save $114)
Target home and kitchen appliance deals
Dyson makes high-quality stick vacuums, and we love this lightweight model, especially with the $130 price cut.
- Power XL Vortex air fryer: $50 (save $30)
- Soda Stream Art sparkling water maker with CO2 cartridge: $100 (save $50)
- Shark Rocket ultralight corded stick vacuum: $130 (save $70)
- Nespresso Vertuo Pop+ iced coffee kit: $140 (save $30)
- Bissell CleanView Swivel Rewind Pet Reach carpet cleaner: $135 (save $41)
- iRobot Roomba 675 Wi-Fi robot vacuum: $175 (save $105)
- Roborock S7 Max Ultra robot vacuum: $950 (save $350)
- Ninja 12-piece ceramic extended life cook wear: $170 (save $30)
What should I buy at Target on Memorial Day?
Target is known for its variety, and although its Memorial Day sale has ended, we're still finding big discounts across many categories, especially outdoor furniture, floor cleaners, vacuums, kitchen appliances and tech.
How long is Target's Memorial Day sale?
Target's sale, which it dubbed the Hello Summer Sale, ended at midnight PST on Memorial Day itself. Although the sale ended officially on May 27, plenty of deals linger.
What else is on sale for Memorial Day?
Traditionally Memorial Day is a great time to shop for bigger purchases like large appliances, as well as mattresses and furniture. We're also still seeing deals across the board on everything from TVs to items under $25.
How CNET chooses the best deals for Memorial Day
Our team of expert shoppers and deal-hunters have years of experience helping buyers understand which major sales and deals are genuinely great and which are worth ignoring. That includes Black Friday, Prime Day, Memorial Day and countless other shopping events throughout the year. As such, our team has gotten pretty good at parsing through the plethora of deals available at any one, weeding out scams and superficial deals, so you see only the best offers from retailers all over, including Target.
We look for real discounts, quality reviews and remaining sale time when choosing a deal to show you.
- Real discounts mean we're checking things like pricing history and recent sales to make sure it's not a case of inflated MSRPs to make a deal seem better than it actually is.
- Quality reviews are important for any product. If it's discounted because it is likely to break the first time you use it, that's not something we're going to recommend you buy at any price.
- Remaining sale time is also a huge part of our vetting process. If a deal isn't going to last long, we're going to let you know that upfront to try and avoid disappointment.