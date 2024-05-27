Target Memorial Day Sale 2024: Can't Miss Savings on Headphones, TVs and More

LG/CNET

We're now in the thick of Memorial Day shopping with all the best Memorial Day sales are going on today. And Target is yet another retailer with a wide selection of major deals on offer with its Hello Summer Sale. The sale ends tonight, so be sure to snag the savings while you can.

During the sale, you can shop for everything from headphones to smart TVs, with grills and patio furniture sets rounding out the discounts on offer. The sale has plenty of deals on everyday essentials if you just want to stock your pantry or grab some discounted sunscreen before your next beach day.

Ready to shop? These deals are available online and in store, so if you don't see something in stock at your local Target, check online and you may be able to have an item shipped to you instead.

But where do you begin with all these great deals on offer? We've done the work for you. Check out some of our favorite Hello Summer Sale picks below. Keep checking back for more, because we'll be updating this article regularly to bring you the best and brightest savings throughout the rest of Memorial Day as well.

Target Memorial Day deals on tech

Beats/CNET Beats Studio Pro: $250 Save $100 For over-the-ear headphones with high sound quality and comfortable, long-wearing fit, these Beats Studio Pro are hard to beat. If you've been drooling over a pair, there's no time like the present: They're currently $100 off. $250 at Target

Target Memorial Day deals on TVs

Target Memorial Day deals on patio furniture and outdoor living



Target Memorial Day deals on grills

Target Memorial Day home and kitchen appliance deals

What should I buy at Target on Memorial Day?

Target is known its variety, and this year its Memorial Day sale offers discounts on nearly all categories, with the biggest savings in outdoor furniture, yard and garden and grills as well as small home appliances and tech.

How long is Target's Memorial Day sale?

Target's sale, which it dubbed the Hello Summer Sale, ends on Memorial Day itself. That means you only have the rest of today, Monday, May 27, to shop the sale either online or in-store.

What else is on sale for Memorial Day?

Traditionally Memorial Day is a great time to shop for bigger purchases like large appliances, as well as mattresses and furniture. But we're also seeing deals across the board on everything from TVs to items under $25.

