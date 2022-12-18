Target Is Offering Big Discounts on Next-Gen Video Games, Consoles and More

Having a gamer on your list makes gift shopping pretty easy. And if you're on the hunt for some last-minute stocking stuffers, we've got a deal you won't want to miss. Right now, Target is offering up to 60% off video games for Xbox, PlayStation and Nintendo Switch, as well as up to 35% off accessories like headsets and controllers. There are even some deals on next-gen consoles like the compact Xbox Series S. There's no set expiration for this sale, but deals are coming and going pretty fast as we get closer to Christmas. We'd recommend getting your order in sooner rather than later if you don't want to miss out on these savings.

Target also recommends getting your order in by Tuesday, Dec. 20, if you want it to arrive before Christmas Eve.

You can pick up tons of this year's most popular titles for less at this sale. That includes 50% or more off next-gen games like , , and much more. There are even some deals on next-gen consoles if you're looking to upgrade. You can snag the , the lite version of the full-size Series S, on sale for just $250, $50 off the usual price. Or you can check out the exciting world of VR with this $350 , which saves you $50 and comes with Resident Evil 4 and Beat Saber included. You can even find some rare discounts on next-gen accessories like the new . All colors are on sale for $50 right now, which saves you up to $25. Or save $50 on the , an upgraded version of one of our favorite gaming headsets for both PlayStation and Xbox, which drops the price down to $150.

And for more gaming gift ideas, you can check out our roundups of all the best PlayStation deals and the best Xbox deals you can shop right now.