IPVanish VPN Sale Prime Day Deals That Excite Where to Buy MacBook Air M2 Best Buy Challenges Prime Day Peloton Guide Review Armstrong Internet Review Fire TV Stick for $17 Right iPhone for You
We handpick the products and services we write about. If you buy through our links, we may get a commission. Reviews ethics statement
Deals

Target Deals Days Sale: Shop Big Discounts Without a Membership Now

Target is dropping a ton of deals a day ahead of Amazon's Prime Day official start, giving you a chance to take advantage of deals across the store right now.

Target Deal Days, the company's answer to Amazon Prime Day, just got underway. In addition to being one day longer than Prime Day, the sale doesn't require membership in order to benefit from the discounts. From July 11 to July 13 you'll be able to shop a massive selection of discounted items. From new electronics like a tablet or smartwatch to shoes and apparel, video games and toys and small kitchen appliances, you'll find deals to help you snag what you want for less.

Shop Target's Deal Days sale now

This sale is substantial, so we advise looking through everything to see what might pique your interest. Our team will be compiling a list of the top Target Deal Days offers worth checking out below, so be sure to check back frequently for updates.

Target Deal Days TV deals

Target Deal Days Chromebook and laptop deals

Target Deal Days speaker deals

Target Deal Days wearable deals

Target Deal Days small appliance deals

Target Deal Days floor care deals