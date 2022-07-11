Target Deals Days Sale: Shop Big Discounts Without a Membership Now

Target Deal Days, the company's answer to Amazon Prime Day, just got underway. In addition to being one day longer than Prime Day, the sale doesn't require membership in order to benefit from the discounts. From July 11 to July 13 you'll be able to shop a massive selection of discounted items. From new electronics like a tablet or smartwatch to shoes and apparel, video games and toys and small kitchen appliances, you'll find deals to help you snag what you want for less.

This sale is substantial, so we advise looking through everything to see what might pique your interest. Our team will be compiling a list of the top Target Deal Days offers worth checking out below, so be sure to check back frequently for updates.

Target Deal Days TV deals

(save $80)

(save $90)

Target Deal Days Chromebook and laptop deals

(save $90)

(save $120)

(save $170)

Target Deal Days speaker deals

(save $20)

(save $10)

(save $20)

(save $30)

Target Deal Days wearable deals

(save $70)

(save $50)

(save $40)

(save $30)

Target Deal Days small appliance deals

(save $80)

(save $18)

(save $50)

(save $50)

(save $170)

Target Deal Days floor care deals