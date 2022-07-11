Target Deals Days Sale: Shop Big Discounts Without a Membership Now

Target Deal Days, the company's answer to Amazon Prime Day, just got underway. In addition to being one day longer than Prime Day, the sale doesn't require membership in order to benefit from the discounts. From July 11 to July 13 you'll be able to shop a massive selection of discounted items. From new electronics like a tablet or smartwatch to shoes and apparel, video games and toys and small kitchen appliances, you'll find deals to help you snag what you want for less.
This sale is substantial, so we advise looking through everything to see what might pique your interest. Our team will be compiling a list of the top Target Deal Days offers worth checking out below, so be sure to check back frequently for updates.
Target Deal Days TV deals
- Vizio V-Series 50-inch LED 4K TV: $300 (save $80)
- Hisense A6G Series 65-inch LED 4K TV: $450(save $90)
Target Deal Days Chromebook and laptop deals
- Acer Chromebook: $90 (save $90)
- HP 14-inch 2-in-1 Chromebook: $260 (save $120)
- HP 15-inch Windows laptop: $270 (save $170)
Target Deal Days speaker deals
- JBL Go3 wireless speaker: $30 (save $20)
- Sony Extra Bass portable Bluetooth speaker: $50 (save $10)
- JBL Clip 4 portable Bluetooth speaker: $60 (save $20)
- JBL Charge 5 portable Bluetooth speaker: $150 (save $30)
Target Deal Days wearable deals
- Apple Watch Series 7: $330 (save $70)
- Garmin Venu 2S smartwatch: $300 (save $50)
- Fitbit Charge 5: $110 (save $40)
- Fitbit Luxe: $100 (save $30)
Target Deal Days small appliance deals
- PowerXL 7-quart Vortex air fryer: $70 (save $80)
- Zulay Kitchen French Press and milk frother set: $33 (save $18)
- Keurig K-Duo single-serve and coffee maker: $140 (save $50)
- Ninja Kitchen System 7-speed blender: $150 (save $50)
- KitchenAid 5-quart stand mixer: $280 (save $170)
Target Deal Days floor care deals
- Hoover High Performance Swivel XL Pet vacuum: $90 (save $90)
- iRobot Roomba 675 robot vacuum: $245 (save $35)
- Dyson V8 cordless stick vacuum: $330 (save $100)