Target Cyber Monday: 29 Amazing Deals Available Right Now

Cyber Monday is officially here, which means this is your last chance to shop some of the biggest deals available at Target, Best Buy and Amazon. Whether you're looking for kitchen gadgets, electronics, toys, games or TVs, there are tons of great bargains to be found during Target's Cyber Monday sale.

You can shop the entire sale at the link above, but to help you save some time, we've rounded up some of the best bargains available below. Be sure to check back often for the best Cyber Monday savings that Target has to offer. Deals come and go pretty quickly during the holiday shopping season, so we'll continue to update this page with new deals as they appear.

iRobot via Amazon The iRobot Roomba 675 Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum is now at the low price of $175 for Cyber Monday. Today you can also save an extra 15% on select iRobot home appliances. This Roomba qualifies for the discount, so you get it for even cheaper at $148.74.

Ry Crist/CNET If you're looking to add an extra Amazon Echo Dot to your home, now is the time to stock up. The Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen) is currently $15 at Target. That's 63% off its retail price of $40. Read our Amazon Echo Dot (third-generation) review.

Apple Score a huge saving on Apple's AirPods Pro 2 at Target, where the noise-canceling earbuds are down to $200. This AirPods Pro 2 deal is the best we've seen since the earbuds' launch this fall.

Nintendo/CNET The Nintendo Switch goes for $300, but right now you can get a bundle with a Switch console, a digital copy of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, and a three-month Switch Online individual membership, all for the price of a standard standalone Switch.

Meta Pick up the 128GB Quest 2 VR headset bundled with Resident Evil 4 and Beat Saber for $50 off the price of the headset alone. The 256GB model is $70 off.

KitchenAid KitchenAid's Professional 5-quart stand mixer is on sale for just $250 right now. The iconic mixer has 10 speeds with plenty of power to mix even the densest ingredients. It comes with a flat beater, a dough hook and 5-quart stainless steel bowl.

Dyson Dyson's V8 cordless vacuum cleaner is on sale for $280 this week. It has up to 40 minutes of run time and is a lightweight vacuum, weighing just under 6 pounds.

LG Even a simple 2.1-channel soundbar like this LG can be a serious improvement over your TV's built-in speakers. This all-in-one soundbar boasts 100 watts of total output and has a built-in subwoofer for rich lows. You can connect it to your TV using the HDMI ARC port or play audio from your phone, tablet or laptop with a USB or Bluetooth connection.

Keurig The K-Mini brewer from Keurig is the company's smallest brewer, and it's a great option if you're short on counter space. And now, Target is offering $20 off several different colors, plus you can get an extra 15% off select small appliances with code CYBER15, which drops the price down to $68.

And if you've been looking for deals on gaming consoles, Target has the available for $250 (save $50), with a free $50 Target gift card included with your purchase. The only caveat is that you have to buy online but pick your item up in-store, as shipping is not available. Take a look at Target's website to check your local availability.