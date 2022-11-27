Target Cyber Monday: 25 Amazing Deals Live Right Now

This story is part of Gift Guide, our year-round collection of the best gift ideas.
Cyber Monday doesn't start for a few more hours, but you can still find some of the biggest deals available at Target, Amazon and Best Buy now. A variety of early deals on TVs, soundbars, kitchen gadgets, toys, games and more are already live!
You can shop the entire sale at the link above, but to help you save some time, we've rounded up some of the best bargains available below. Deals come and go pretty fast during the holiday shopping season, so we'll continue to update this page with new deals as they appear. Be sure to check back often for the best Cyber Monday savings that Target has to offer.
Score a huge saving on Apple's AirPods Pro 2 at Target, where the noise-canceling earbuds are down to $200. This AirPods Pro 2 deal is the best we've seen since the earbuds' launch this fall.
The Nintendo Switch goes for $300, but right now you can get a bundle with a Switch console, a digital copy of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, and a three-month Switch Online individual membership, all for the price of a standard standalone Switch.
Pick up the 128GB Quest 2 VR headset bundled with Resident Evil 4 and Beat Saber for $50 off the price of the headset alone. The 256GB model is $70 off.
KitchenAid's Professional 5-quart stand mixer is on sale for just $250 right now. The iconic mixer has 10 speeds with plenty of power to mix even the densest ingredients. It comes with a flat beater, a dough hook and 5-quart stainless steel bowl.
Dyson's V8 cordless vacuum cleaner is on sale for $280 this week. It has up to 40 minutes of run time and is a lightweight vacuum, weighing just under 6 pounds.
Even a simple 2.1-channel soundbar like this LG can provide a serious improvement over your TV's built-in speakers. This all-in-one soundbar boasts 100 watts of total output and has a built-in subwoofer for rich lows. You can connect it to your TV using the HDMI ARC port or play audio from your phone, tablet or laptop with a USB or Bluetooth connection.
The K-Mini brewer from Keurig is the company's smallest brewer, and it's a great option if you're short on counter space. And now, Target is offering $20 off several different colors, plus you can get an extra 15% off select small appliances with code CYBER15, which drops the price down to $68.
More Target Early Cyber Monday deals
- Gourmia 2-quart digital air fryer: $30 (save $20)
- TCL 43-inch UHD HDR TV: $150 (save $200)
- Gourmia stainless steel digital toaster oven air fryer: $93 (save $17 with code)
- PowerXL Vortex Pro 4-quart air fryer: $45 (save $35)
- Amazon Echo Show 8 (2nd-Gen): $70 (save $60)
- Fire TV Stick 4K: $25 (save $25)
- Asus 14-inch FHD laptop: $150 (save $100)
- Lenovo 14-inch Chromebook laptop: $180 (save $150)
- Blink outdoor security camera (5-pack): $190 (save $190 in select stores)
- Epson EcoTank ET-2400: $180 (save $70)
- Amazon Kindle Paperwhite 16GB: $100 (save $50)
- Beats Solo3 Bluetooth headphones: $100 (save $100)
- Razer Kaira wireless gaming headset: $50 (save $50)
- Ninja Foodi 5-quart 10-in-1 pressure cooker: $100 (save $70)
- Ring 1080p wireless video doorbell: $60 (save $40)
- Google Wifi Mesh Router (three-pack): $140 (save $60)
- Dartwood deep tissue massage gun: $66 (save $64)
- Logitech G29 Driving Force Racing Wheel for PS4/5 and PC or Xbox One and PC: $200 (save $100)
And if you've been looking for deals on gaming consoles, Target has the Xbox Series S available for $250 (save $50), with a free $50 Target gift card included with your purchase. The only caveat is that you have to buy online but pick your item up in-store, as shipping is not available. Take a look at Target's website to check your local availability.