Target Circle Week Is Coming. You Can Shop These Early Deals Today

Target's Circle Week sale is on the horizon, with the retailer set to offer deep discounts on thousands of items for bargain hunters to grab at low prices. The savings event is set to officially kick off April 7, bringing with it a week of great deals on everything from tech to home goods, apparel and more. But eager shoppers can get a head start with early savings.

From everyday staples to device upgrades and more, you'll find plenty of bargains worth shopping. Check out the best early Circle Week deals below. We'll keep this page updated as more deals drop, so keep checking back for the best bargains.

Top early Circle Week deals

Apple AirPods 2: $100 The second iteration of AirPods remains our pick for the best budget AirPods you can buy. While they don't have all the features some AirPods offer, the sound quality is solid and you can't beat this price. Details Save $30 $100 at Target

Keurig K-Supreme: $140 Keurig coffee makers are great for when you're low on time or have a number of people who like different flavors of coffee. Right now you can score the K-Supreme for $30 less at Target. Details Save $30 $140 at Target

Beats Flex: $40 The Beats Flex Bluetooth wireless earphones offer solid sound, auto pause and can last up to 12 hours per charge. And they're 43% off right now. Details Save $30 $40 at Target

More early deals to shop now:

What's coming once the event officially drops? You can get a full sneak peek here, but the most anticipated deals you can expect to see during Target's Circle Week sale include:

40% off floorcare

30% off apparel

30% off select toys

30% off outdoor living

30% off bedding and bath

30% off swim and sandals

20% off select grocery items

20% off hair, nail and sun care

10% off Target gift cards (only April 13)



Spend $50 in home care products, get a $15 Target gift card

LG/Beats/Dyson/Apple/CNET

How long does the Target Circle Week sale run?



The Target Circle Week sale is set to run from April 7 until April 13, giving shoppers a week to cash in on major savings. There will be thousands of deals available, including some one-day deals.

Do I need a membership to shop Target's Circle Week sale?

In short, yes. This is a members-only shopping event. But the good news is that it is free to join. In addition to access to exclusive sales like this one, you'll also earn 1% when you shop that you can use on a future Target purchase, and you'll get 5% off a single purchase for your birthday.

What products are discounted during Circle Week at Target?



There are a ton of products included in Target's Circle Week sale, including discounts on popular tech items like TVs, vacuums and headphones, as well as deals on apparel, home goods and other everyday essentials.