Deals

Target Car Seat Trade-In Deal Scores You 20% Off Select Baby Gear

Turn that old or broken car seat cluttering your basement into savings with Target's ongoing car seat trade-in program.
A grey car seat against a blue background.
Safety 1st Car Seat

Between food, diapers, clothes, toys and everything else, the costs of having kids start to add up pretty quickly. Which means that it's important to take advantage of any and all money-saving opportunities when they come along. And if you've got an old car seat you're no longer using that's collecting dust in your garage garage or basement, Target has an offer that you won't want to miss. 

See at Target

Now through Sept. 24, Target is offering a chance to trade in your old car seat in exchange for 20% off select baby gear. All car seats will be recycled for materials, which means that you can even trade-in damaged, broken or defective car seats. You'll receive your coupon through the Target app, and can use it to save on a replacement car seat, or a stroller or other gear for your little one. And according to Target, you can even redeem the coupon twice so you can save on two different orders. Just note that the coupon will expire on Oct. 8, so be sure to use it before then if you don't want to miss out on this offer.

