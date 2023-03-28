Take Your Workouts to the Next Level With Up to $150 Off Garmin Fitness Trackers

While the market for fitness trackers continues to mature, Garmin still makes some of the best options out there for people who want a rugged wearable that keeps health and fitness front and center. And while Garmin tech can be a little pricey, right now you can get your hands on some for less. Garmin is currently offering hundreds off select fitness trackers, as well as a few deals on GPS sat-navs.

There's no set expiration for this sale, so there's no telling how long you have to take advantage of these savings. And to help make sure you don't miss out on some of the best bargains, we've rounded up some of the best deals available right now below.

Garmin Monitor your sleep, stress levels, movement and more, plus download music from Spotify and other apps onto your watch and pair with your device so you can get calls, reminders and texts, and even pay for stuff right on your wrist. While this watch lacks the heart-monitoring tech that's popular on other models, at this price it's still a great deal packed with a ton of features. Plus, this watch gets up to eight days of battery life on a single charge, depending on which features you have activated.

Garmin The Garmin Venu 2/2S Series walks the line between smartwatch and fitness tracker. It features a vibrant AMOLED display that makes it easy to see -- even in bright environments -- as well as an impressive five-day battery life. It tracks your heart rate, blood-oxygen saturation, sleep patterns, stress levels and more to give you a comprehensive breakdown of your body's energy level. It also has specific modes for over 25 different workouts and activities, and can pair with your Apple or Android phone so you can easily check calls, texts emails and more.

Garmin There's more than just fitness trackers on sale right now, too. This DriveSmart 55 GPS sat-nav is equipped with a built-in microphone and voice assistant for easy hands-free navigation, and provides live updates about weather and traffic conditions so you can always find the most efficient route. It even supports smart notifications so you can see texts and other notifications while you're on the go.

