X
Take Your Music Everywhere With the JBL Clip 4 Mini Speaker for Just $60 (Save $20)

This clip-on speaker is one of our favorite Bluetooth speakers and right now you can snag one at a discount.

The JBL Clip 4 Bluetooth speaker is displayed against a yellow background.
JBL/CNET

If you enjoy taking your music everywhere you go, you won't want to miss this deal on a great portable speaker option. Amazon has marked down one of our favorite Bluetooth speakers for 2023 -- the JBL Clip 4 -- to just $60 right now. That's a $20 savings on its usual list price and only $10 more than the Clip 3. We don't know how long this offer will last, so we recommend making your purchase sooner rather than later.

This fourth-gen mini Bluetooth speaker has a lot to offer. The built-in carabiner makes it easy to clip this compact speaker to your bag and take it with you on the go. It's also IP67-rated water- and dustproof. The design has shifted to an oval shape and now includes USB-C charging. Plus, it's louder, clearer and has a more powerful bass than its predecessor, offering solid sound quality for its size. And you can expect up to 10 hours of playback on a full charge (though the battery life varies based on how high you turn up the volume).

