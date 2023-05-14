Take Your Gaming to the Next Level With Deals on Refurb Razer Gear

When it comes to gaming, the gear you use can end up being the difference between victory and defeat. And if your clunky keyboard or mouse is costing you matches, now's a great time to upgrade, with Woot offering big savings on refurbished Razer gaming gear, including keyboards, mice and headsets. This sale runs until May 16, but Woot typically has a limited supply available, so you may want to get your order in sooner rather than alter if you don't want to miss out on these savings.

Razer makes some of our favorite PC gaming accessories on the market, and this sale is a great chance to grab some at a bargain -- as long as you don't mind refurbished gear. The Razer Huntsman V2 is one of our overall favorite gaming keyboards for 2023, and while it typically lists for $200, right now you can pick up a refurb model for just $98. It features clicky optical switches, an ergonomic wrist rest and allows you to create up to five custom profiles so you can easily switch between different players and game types.

Or if you prefer something a little more compact, you can pick up the BlackWidow V3 Mini Hyperspeed, which is another one of our favorite gaming keyboards for 2023. It's a 65% wireless keyboard with green mechanical switches and an impressive 200-hour battery life, and this refurb model is currently on sale for $73, saving you $107 compared with the usual price.

And if you want to be able to strategize (or trash talk) with your teammates online, you can grab this Razer Nari Ultimate wireless gaming headset. Originally listing $200, right now you can pick up this refurb model for just $63. It's equipped with THX Spatial 7.1 surround sound for an immersive gaming experience, cooling gel ear cushions for superior comfort during long sessions and a retractable microphone with a dedicated mute button. It's compatible with both PCs and PlayStation consoles.