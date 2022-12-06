Save Up to $600 on Select Nebula Projectors and Take Your Entertainment Anywhere

With a Nebula projector, you can bring your entertainment with you everywhere you go. This ultraportable entertainment system can take your group watch parties up a notch, no matter if you're on your sofa, in the backyard or somewhere else altogether. And while these high-quality projectors tend to be pricey, now is a great time for you to snag your own portable cinematic experience, with discounts of up to $600 on at Amazon. These offers are only available for a limited time.

Coming in at the in this sale, the Anker Nebula Astro Mini is a great option for kids and families. Not only does it have parental controls to keep content kid-friendly, but it also has eye guard tech that will switch off the projector if a curious kid comes within 2 feet of the DLP bulb. You can snag one for just $160 right now when you clip the on-page coupon, saving you $120.

The Anker Nebula Capsule is marked with the on-page coupon. At just over a pound, it's small enough to fit in a pocket or bag, with a design about the size of a can of soda. But it can still produce a considerable 100-inch image at 100 ANSI lumens -- that's not the brightest, so you'll need to be sure you're in a low-light environment. It has a cylindrical design to produce 360-degree sound and HDMI and USB ports for streaming devices, as well as Airplay, Miracast and Bluetooth technology. You'll also get up to four hours of battery life on a single charge, which is plenty of time to screen a movie, but you'll only be able to binge watch a few episodes at a time for certain series, so plan accordingly.

The Anker Nebula Mars II Pro is a step up from the Capsule, projecting in greater detail at 720p resolution at 500 ANSI lumens. It also allows you to adjust the screen up to a sizable 100 inches. And the dual 10-watt speakers deliver a pretty powerful sound. Our pick for best portable projector this year, it can do horizontal and vertical keystoning and autofocus, allowing you to adjust for the perfect image at almost any angle. And with a $100 discount with the on-page coupon, you'll pay just $450, bringing to a more affordable price. You'll get about three-and-a-half hours of battery life per charge and it has built-in streaming capabilities as well as both HDMI and USB ports. The design also features both a handle and a lens cover for portability and protection.

Now, if you're really looking to splurge, Amazon is also offering a huge discount on the . Normally listing at $1,700, Amazon has an on-page coupon that will slash that price by $600, meaning you'll pay just $1,100. But what you get for that price is pretty impressive. Not only can you project at up to a 150-inch screen size, but this device projects in 1080p resolution at 2,400 ISO lumens, meaning it's bright enough to watch any time of the day, giving you more versatility than the others in this sale. It also features Dolby Audio and has dual 10-watt full-range speakers and dual 5-watt tweeters. Its intelligent environment adaptation technology will analyze your room and automatically fit the screen to your space, avoiding any furniture or decorations; it has autofocus and keystone correction as well. Note that it has a handle for easy movement around your home, but no battery -- so make sure you do have some sort of power source available.

There are many other models available in the sale, including options, so be sure to shop the to find the right Nebula projector for you.

Read more: Do Yourself a Favor and Skip These Ultracheap Projectors